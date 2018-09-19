Comprehensive Communication Services and Fortress UAV Partner to Provide Fully Comprehensive MERC-UASC Solution

This solution from CCS and Fortress UAV is extremely adaptable and can be applied to numerous use-cases including but not limited to: communications for emergency response, event monitoring and inspections, and enterprise drone solutions.

The CCS MERC-UASC solution united with drone technology provides communication and data from the sky. Designed to allow a UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) operator to pilot their craft in an environmentally-controlled space while maintaining line of sight through transparent plexiglass walls, the trailer provides storage, maintenance and flight space for multiple drone models including a tethered drone system. Get live weather information and alerts (email and text) from a high-precision 5-in-1 wireless weather sensor with the ability to accurately measure temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and rain. The unit is equipped with an on-board dual sim LTE router and a roof mounted auto-acquire satellite system that provides network connectivity for video streaming from anywhere in the world.

The MERC-UASC is small, light-weight, can be bumper pulled (single or double-axle trailer) or placed on the chassis of a 4-wheel drive vehicle for more off-road type missions – fully customizable for customer's needs and missions.

"CCS has been providing mobile command center vehicles and trailers since 2007 with our units deployed in over 14 countries. This new Unmanned Aerial System Carrier is a natural extension of our product line allowing CCS and Fortress customers the ability to have a mobile climate-controlled base station to operate their UAS fleet even in the most remote areas while still having the network connectivity to communicate with other locations and stream these video feeds back live. It really is a game changer for all UAS operators!" stated Gary Collins, CEO of CCS.

CCS's MERC-UASC solution combined with Fortress UAV's drone managed services provide a fully comprehensive solution, all under one roof. Fortress UAV's drone managed services include but are not limited to:

Initial planning, sourcing and set-up of all assets

Program management throughout all phases (including deployment of solution)

Storage of UASC-MERCs plus any required drones

Asset tracking during deployment

Delivery and/or recovery of MERC-UASCs and assets

Drone asset repair and maintenance, as required before and after deployment for flight-readiness

Pilot services, as required

"Our ability to provide quick and effective drone repair and maintenance combined with our extensive experience with logistics and sparing services allow us to provide a much larger drone management solution that is unique from all else available today," stated Brendon Mills, CEO of Fortress UAV.

The mobile-command center armed with drone assets can provide crucial reinforcement, detailed analysis of a situation and an eye from the sky during a natural disaster, while performing monitoring services, and more. CCS's MERC-UASC asset combined with Fortress UAV's drone managed services, provide peace of mind – each asset is properly stored, tracked, maintained and ready-to-go in a moment's notice.

All solutions and assets can be fully customized to customer's needs. Scope review and assessment can be performed to clarify all use cases and confirm needs.

About Comprehensive Communication Services (CCS)

Comprehensive Communication Services was born in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. CCS was founded in 2007 with a sole focus of providing mobile communication platforms for First Responders to allow them to effectively communicate anywhere in the world regardless of local conditions. CCS can be reached at www.comprehensivecom.net.

About Fortress UAV

Fortress UAV is a subsidiary of Fortress Solutions and supports repair, maintenance, hangar services, and logistics for drone operators in the U.S. and Canada. Fortress UAV is an authorized dealer for DJI drones and an authorized repair center for Yuneec. Fortress Solutions, the parent of Fortress UAV, has been focused on high quality electronic systems repair since 2002. With three facilities in the U.S. and over 245 employees in repair services, Fortress UAV is the largest and most comprehensive facility for drone repair in North America. Fortress UAV supports repairs from consumers / prosumers, OEMs, and big-box retailers. Fortress UAV can be reached at http://www.fortressUAV.com.

