Comprehensive New-Product Reporting for Firearms and Accessories Introduced in 2026

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GunsAmerica, the oldest online platform for buying and selling firearms, today announced the completion of three weeks of SHOT Show 2026 coverage, marking the most extensive and comprehensive new-product reporting initiative in its history and across the firearms media landscape.

Now in its 14th consecutive year covering SHOT-related product launches, GunsAmerica delivered in-depth reporting on firearms and accessories introduced for the 2026 model year. Coverage focused on identifying what is new, explaining why it matters, and evaluating products through real-world experience.

While SHOT Show serves as the industry's primary launch window, GunsAmerica's coverage is not event-driven. It is product-driven. The objective is to provide shooters, buyers, collectors, and dealers with clear, practical insight into new firearms and accessories entering the market.

Coverage by the Numbers

Over the three-week initiative, GunsAmerica produced:

130 original editorial articles covering firearms, optics, suppressors, accessories, and supporting gear

covering firearms, optics, suppressors, accessories, and supporting gear 61 short-form videos and reels highlighting key features, variants, and design innovations

highlighting key features, variants, and design innovations 27 full-length videos featuring hands-on walk-throughs, first-look evaluations, and manufacturer discussions

No other independent firearms platform matched this volume or depth of original SHOT Show reporting for 2026.

"Our mission is simple," said True Pearce, Editorial Director at GunsAmerica. "Find the products shooters care about and explain them clearly using real experience. Our writers are not observers. They are shooters, hunters, guides, collectors, and evaluators."

Experience That Goes Beyond Announcements

This coverage builds on more than a decade of GunsAmerica reporting on new firearms and accessories as they enter the market. GunsAmerica's editorial team brings decades of combined knowledge across competitive shooting, hunting, firearms collecting, and professional guiding. That expertise allows coverage to move beyond manufacturer announcements to examine platform compatibility, design changes, performance considerations, and real-world use cases.

All 2026 SHOT-related coverage is organized in a dedicated archive, providing a single destination for new-product research:

https://gunsamerica.com/digest/category/columns/shot-show-video-archive/shot-show-2026/

About GunsAmerica

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica is the oldest online platform for buying and selling firearms. A BAANG Media company, GunsAmerica combines a nationwide marketplace with trusted editorial coverage, helping shooters, collectors, and dealers discover, evaluate, and buy firearms with confidence.

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

SOURCE GunsAmerica