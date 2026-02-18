GunsAmerica Names Best of SHOT Show 2026 Editor's Choice Award Winners

Firearms, Optics, Suppressors, and Accessories Recognized After Hands-On Evaluation at SHOT Show 2026

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GunsAmerica, founded in 1997 and one of the longest-operating online firearms marketplaces in the United States, today announced its Best of SHOT Show 2026 Editor's Choice Awards, recognizing standout product launches unveiled at SHOT Show 2026.

Now in its 14th consecutive year covering SHOT-related product introductions, GunsAmerica deployed more than ten writers and editors across four days on the show floor and six range events. According to GunsAmerica's editorial team, award selections were based on hands-on range experience, manufacturer interviews, and post-show editorial review sessions evaluating innovation, performance, and long-term market relevance.

"These awards reflect what genuinely stood out after real evaluation," the team stated. "We look for products that combine practical performance, meaningful innovation, and clear consumer application."

2026 Industry Impact Award Winners

Best Rifle: Henry SPD Predator Lever Action

Best Shotgun: Mossberg 990 SPX

Best Pistol: Kimber DS Warrior

Best Accessory: Magne-Tech Magnetic Scope Mount

Best Optic: Garmin Zero L60i Laser Rangefinder

Best Suppressor: Ambient Arms Suppressors

Editor's Choice: Nocpix Quest H50R Thermal Binocular

Best Firearm Overall: Seekins Precision SIC

Read the full announcements about these products and other new product launches during SHOT Show 2026 here: https://gunsamerica.com/digest/gunsamerica-announces-2026-best-of-shot-show-awards/

Post-Show Consumer Engagement Trends

Each year following SHOT Show, GunsAmerica observes increased consumer search activity and listing engagement tied to newly announced firearms, optics, and suppressor models. Editorial coverage published during SHOT week consistently drives readers to compare specifications, monitor availability, and research dealer inventory as products transition from announcement to retail distribution.

"As both a firearms media outlet and marketplace, we're able to see how early product awareness translates into sustained consumer interest," the editorial team noted. "That perspective informs how we evaluate what truly stands out."

GunsAmerica's SHOT Show 2026 reporting will continue throughout the year with extended range testing, follow-up reviews, and performance updates as products reach consumers.

About GunsAmerica

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica is one of the original online firearms marketplaces in the United States. Through its GunsAmerica Digest editorial platform and integrated marketplace infrastructure, the company provides authoritative firearms reporting, product launch analysis, reviews, and industry coverage while connecting buyers and sellers nationwide.

Complete SHOT Show 2026 coverage, including extended reviews and video interviews, is available at:

https://gunsamerica.com/digest/category/columns/shot-show-video-archive/shot-show-2026/

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

SOURCE GunsAmerica