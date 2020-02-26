Comprehensive Study of the Global Diabetes Market (2018-2024) Featuring Profiles of Key Players Abbott Labs, BD & Co, Eli Lilly & Co, GSK, NextCell Pharma, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latest Development, Product Innovations and Treatments for Diabetes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:

An overview of the global market for diabetes treatment and discussion on the latest developments and product innovations in the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of diabetes background, its prevalence and its threat to world health

Briefing about blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices

Discussion on top drug treatments and their latest breakthroughs

Information on the artificial, or Bionic pancreas

A look at the measures taken to confront diabetes at the local, regional, national and trans-national level by raising awareness in parliaments and assemblies across the world

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Insights into individual country policies and strategies to combat diabetes

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and NextCell Pharma AB

The key objectives of the study are to:

Review the impact that diabetes is having on global health. This includes:

Review of diabetes as a disease.

Review of the epidemiology of diabetes.

Data and statistics by region.

Predictions of future incidence and prevalence of diabetes globally and by region.

Review of the impact that diabetes has and will have in the future.

Review of the current products available within the following individual product segment and subsegments.

Blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices.



Insulin-delivery devices.



Antidiabetic medications.

Review the latest technological advances and developments in blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices. This includes:

Flash glucose monitoring (FGM).

New and novel approaches to blood glucose monitoring.

Review of the latest developments in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Review the latest technological advances and developments in insulin-delivery devices. This includes:

Insulin syringes.

Insulin pens and needles (reusable and disposable).

Insulin jet injectors.

External insulin pumps.

Implantable insulin pumps.

Insulin inhalers.

Insulin patches.

Review the latest technological advances and pipeline developments in Antidiabetic medications. This includes:

Review of the classification of Antidiabetic medications under the titles of injectable Antidiabetic medications and oral Antidiabetic drugs (OADS).

Review of the current product pipeline for new and innovative Antidiabetic medications.

Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, licenses and research agreements currently focused on new medical device technologies.

Review of the regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection and concerns, patents and trademark process.

Review of the impact that the new and improved technologies will have on market dynamics by geographic region.

Survey of the key players involved in the development of new and innovative medical device technologies and Antidiabetic medications together with major improvements to existing technologies, as well as company profiles.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

An improved understanding of the current state, future developments and latest product innovations in both medical devices and medications used to treat diabetes.

The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing new and improving existing medical devices and medications, a review of the status of their product pipelines and insight into their proprietary technologies.

An understanding of the impact that these new products and technologies will have on the growth and development of the medical market.

An appreciation of how these new medical devices and medications will affect the provision of healthcare, how they will provide clinicians with new methods to treat existing conditions and how these technologies will improve clinical outcomes for patients.

An appreciation of the market restraints and drivers influencing the growth and development of this market.

The impact that diabetes has on the population and the implications as a global pandemic.

The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, are provided throughout the report.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Revenue Forecasts

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global Market for Diabetes Treatments

Regional Overview

Market Segmentation

Major Developments and Trends in Innovative Diabetes Treatment Technologies

Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetic Medications

Chapter 3 Introduction to Diabetes and Its Threat to World Health

Introduction to Diabetes

What is Diabetes?

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) or Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy

Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) and Impaired Fasting Glucose (IFG)

Epidemiology of Diabetes

Gender Distribution

Regional Disparities

Data and Statistics by Region

Key Facts and Latest Data: North America and the Caribbean Region

and the Caribbean Region Key Facts and Latest Data: Europe

Key Facts and Latest Data: South and Central America

Key Facts and Latest Data: Southeast Asia

Key Facts and Latest Data: Western Pacific

Key Facts and Latest Data: The Middle East and North Africa

and Key Facts and Latest Data: Africa

Top 10 Countries/Territories for Number of People Aged 20-79 with Diabetes

Undiagnosed Diabetes

Healthcare Expenditure Associated with Diabetes

Chapter 4 Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices

Introduction to Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

SMBG Market Structure

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems

History and Development of CGM Systems

Chapter 5 Insulin Delivery Devices

Introduction to Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Advantages of Using Insulin Syringes

Disadvantages of Using Insulin Syringes

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Syringes

Insulin Delivery Pen Devices

Disposable Insulin Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Delivery Pen Devices

Insulin Jet Injectors

Advantages of Using Insulin Jet injectors

Disadvantages of Using Insulin Jet injectors

External Insulin Pumps

Advantages of Insulin Pumps

Disadvantages of Insulin Pumps

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Pump Systems

Implantable Insulin Pumps

Closed-Loop Artificial Pancreas

Bionic Pancreas

The Artificial Pancreas (the Physiological Approach)

Insulin Inhalers

Advantages of Insulin Inhalers

Disadvantages of Insulin Inhalers

Types of Insulin Inhalers

Insulin Patches

Prometheon Pharma

CeQur SA

EOFlow

Zenomics Inc.

Oral Insulin Delivery

Novo Nordisk and NIH Funds Research at MIT

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Diabetology Ltd.

Chapter 6 Antidiabetic Medications

Introduction

Classification and Types of Antidiabetic Medications

Injectable Therapies for Diabetes

Oral Antidiabetic Drugs (OADs)

Facing the Patent Cliff

Latest Technological Advances, Developments and Product Pipelines for Diabetic Medications

Current Product Pipeline

Other Potential Therapies Currently Under Investigation

Chapter 7 Regional Markets for Diabetes Treatments

Introduction

Global Market for Diabetes Treatments

Regional Overview

North American Market for Diabetes Treatments

European Market for Diabetes Treatments

Asia-Pacific Market for Diabetes Treatments

Latin American Market for Diabetes Treatments

Middle Eastern and African Market for Diabetes Treatments

Market Factors Driving the Growth and Development of the Diabetic Pharmaceutical Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 8 Global Market for Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Products

Introduction

Global Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Product Market

Overview of the Regional Markets

Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Product Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Global Market Share Analysis

Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Products

Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Meters, Lancets and Lancet Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products

Chapter 9 Global Market for Insulin Delivery Products and Devices

Introduction

Global Insulin Delivery Products and Devices Market

Overview of the Regional Markets

Insulin Delivery Products and Device Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Global Market for Antidiabetic Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Global Antidiabetic Pharmaceutical Market

Overview of the Regional Markets

Antidiabetic Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Market Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Introduction

Tier 1 Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Beckman Coulter (Part Of Danaher)

(Part Of Danaher) Boston Scientific Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Eli Lilly And Co.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Insulet Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lifescan Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Sanofi S.A.

Terumo Corp.

Tier 2 Entrepreneurial Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Agamatrix Inc.

Altucell Inc.

Beta-O2 Technologies

Betalin Therapeutics

Dariohealth Corp.

Dexcom Inc.

Evotec Se

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Nextcell Pharma Ab

Orgenesis Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Subsidiary Of Smith & Nephew Plc)

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Sernova Corp.

Seraxis Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Viacyte Inc.

VTV Therapeutics Inc.

Unicyte Ag

Ypsomed Holding Ag

