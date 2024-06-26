Compression Wear and Shapewear Market size is set to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for plus-size clothing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compression wear and shapewear market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.64% during the forecast period. Growing demand for plus-size clothing is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancement in making compression wear and shapewear. However, counterfeit apparel products poses a challenge. Key market players include 2XU Pty Ltd., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, The LYCRA Company LLC, Triumph Intertrade AG, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global compression wear and shapewear market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Compression wear and Shapewear), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2XU Pty Ltd., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, The LYCRA Company LLC, Triumph Intertrade AG, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The compression wear and shapewear market has experienced substantial growth due to technological innovations. Smart fabrics with sensors monitor physiological data for optimized compression and insight. Seamless technology eliminates seams for better fit and comfort. 3D printing enables customized garments with precise compression zones based on individual measurements. These advancements offer improved performance, comfort, and style, fueling market expansion.

The compression wear and shapewear market is experiencing significant growth, with body shapers and performance-enhancing garments in high demand. These garments provide comfort and support, allowing individuals to look and feel their best. Advanced technologies, such as moisture-wicking and breathable materials, are trending in this market. Compressive fabrics are used to improve blood flow and reduce muscle soreness, making them popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the desire for a slimming appearance has led to the increasing popularity of shapewear. Overall, the market for compression and shapewear continues to expand, offering various solutions for individuals seeking comfort, support, and style.

Market Challenges

Counterfeit apparel products, including compression wear and shapewear, using the names of leading brands such as Nike, adidas, Calvin Klein , and Under Armour, are increasingly flooding markets worldwide. These imitations, often priced lower than authentic items, are sourced primarily from China and sold primarily online. While they may initially attract customers with their lower prices, they are made with poor-quality raw materials and can cause allergies or negative experiences. This can harm the reputations of established brands and lead to a loss of trust and loyalty among consumers, negatively impacting the compression wear and shapewear market. The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about these counterfeits, which can result in significant retail losses for legitimate companies.

The Compression Wear and Shapewear market faces several challenges. Three-dimensional knitting technology is a key innovation, allowing for the creation of comfortable and effective garments. However, the cost of production using this technology can be high. Another challenge is the need for a wide range of sizes and designs to cater to diverse consumer needs. Additionally, consumer preferences for breathability and flexibility are important considerations. Furthermore, the market is competitive with numerous players offering similar products. Brands must differentiate themselves through unique features and effective marketing strategies. Finally, regulations regarding the use of certain materials and labeling requirements add complexity to the industry.

Segment Overview

This compression wear and shapewear market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Compression wear

2.2 Shapewear Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Compression Wear and Shapewear market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for body-shaping garments. These garments offer benefits such as improved posture, enhanced comfort, and slimming effects. Major players in this industry include HanesBrands, Wacoal, and Leonisa. Collaborations and product innovations are key strategies to capture market share. Compression Wear and Shapewear are essential components of activewear and lingerie categories, making them versatile and widely adopted.

The bridal wear market is experiencing a significant surge, driven by evolving fashion trends and increasing consumer demand. Bridal gowns, designer lehengas, and bespoke suits dominate the industry, appealing to diverse tastes and cultures. Luxury brands and local boutiques are tapping into the market, offering customized and sustainable options. Online platforms and social media are also playing a crucial role in shaping consumer preferences and expanding market reach. As wedding celebrations become more extravagant, the bridal wear market is set to grow, with a focus on innovative designs, quality materials, and personalized experiences for brides worldwide.

Research Analysis

The compression wear and shapewear market continues to thrive in the athletic performance sector, offering attractive silhouettes and enhancing comfort during fitness activities. Materials such as Lycra and Neoprene are popular choices due to their utility and style. The market caters to various tastes and inclusivity, embracing body positivity and fitness consciousness. Amidst the Novel Corona Virus pandemic, the industry has adapted to the new normal, with virtual social gatherings showcasing the latest product types on Women's Wear Daily. The shapewear market, specifically, has seen application niches in hourglass shapes, counterfeit clothing mitigation, and trade regulations. Import-Export analysis and production analysis are crucial aspects of this market's growth. Body acceptance remains a significant focus, ensuring a wide range of sizes and designs for all consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Compression Wear and Shapewear market encompasses the production, sale, and distribution of garments designed to contour the body and provide support. These garments, which include compression socks, leggings, shapewear, and bodyshapers, are popular for their ability to enhance body shape, improve posture, and alleviate discomfort. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, growing awareness of body shaping solutions, and technological advancements in fabric and design. Compression wear is particularly sought after by athletes and individuals with medical conditions, while shapewear caters to those seeking to improve their silhouette. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these trends and the expanding consumer base.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Compression Wear



Shapewear

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

