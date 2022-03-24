Compressor Market In MEA Market Size To Grow By USD 1.09 | Expansion Of Oil Terminals To Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Market In MEA by End-user (oil and gas, process industry, and discrete industry) and Geography (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the compressor market in MEA from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.09 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
    • The expansion of oil terminals is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the compressor market in MEA. One of the most important end-users in the compressor market is the oil and gas industry. During the petroleum refining process, compressors are used to boost pressure, and gas and compressed air are used to transfer gas through pipelines.
    • The growing number of oil terminals throughout the world has increased the demand for compressors and fluid handling systems in the oil and gas industry's mid-stream and downstream activities.
  • Market Challenges
    • During the forecast period, fluctuating raw material prices would be a major problem for the compressor market in MEA. The cost of production is affected by raw material price volatility. As a result, many significant vendors enter long-term contracts with suppliers to mitigate the impact of fluctuating raw material prices on their businesses. Small vendors, on the other hand, do not have such contracts due to the large investments required. As a result, raw material price variations have an impact on their enterprises.

The compressor market in the MEA report is segmented by End-user (oil and gas, process industry, and discrete industry) and Geography (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of MEA). The rest of MEA will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and South Africa are the key market for compressors in MEA in the Rest of the MEA.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The compressor Market in MEA is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:  

    • ANEST IWATA Corp
    • Atlas Copco AB
    • IDEX Corp.
    • KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE
    • MAHLE GmbH
    • MAN Energy Solutions SE
    • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
    • Siemens AG
    • Toyota Industries Corp.
    • Valeo SA

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the oil and gas segment's compressor market share will expand significantly in MEA. In 2020, new oil and gas plant investments were at an all-time low. However, rising demand for renewable energy sources will boost the segment's growth, as will increase natural gas output and the gradual resurgence of upstream oil and gas activity. Factors such as increased refining investments, capacity addition, and refinery upgrade are expected to boost the segment's growth in MEA during the forecast period.

Compressor Market In MEA Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.79

Regional analysis

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of MEA

Performing market contribution

Rest of MEA at 38%

Key consumer countries

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and South Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ANEST IWATA Corp, Atlas Copco AB, IDEX Corp., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, MAHLE GmbH, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary           

       1.1  Market Overview      

               Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

               Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

               Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

               Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

               Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

               Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape     

 2.1 Market ecosystem     

               Exhibit 07 Parent market

               Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

       2.2 Value Chain Analysis     

               Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

               2.2.1  Inputs

               2.2.2  Inbound logistics

               2.2.3  Operations

               2.2.4  Outbound logistics

               2.2.5  Marketing and sales

               2.2.6  Aftermarket and service

               2.2.7  Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing           

       3.1 Market definition

               Exhibit 10:Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

       3.2 Market segment analysis 

               Exhibit 11: Market segments

       3.3 Market size 2021 

       3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

              Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis           

       4.1 Five Forces Summary    

               Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

       4.2 Bargaining power of buyers    

               Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

       4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers  

               Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

       4.4 Threat of new entrants 

               Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

       4.5 Threat of substitutes   

               Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

       4.6 Threat of rivalry

               Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

       4.7 Market condition

               Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product       

       5.1 Market segments

               Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

       5.2  Comparison by End-user     

               Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user

       5.3  Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

               Exhibit 23: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 24: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       5.4  Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

               Exhibit 25: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 26: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       5.5  Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

               Exhibit 27: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 28: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       5.6  Market opportunity by End-user       

               Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape            

               Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

       6.1 Overview

               Exhibit 30: Customer landscape

7.  Geographic Landscape        

       7.1  Geographic segmentation    

               Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

       7.2  Geographic comparison

               Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

       7.3  Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

               Exhibit 33: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 34: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       7.4  Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

               Exhibit 35: Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 36: Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       7.5  UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

               Exhibit 37: UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 38: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       7.6  Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

               Exhibit 39: Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 40: Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       7.7  Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

               Exhibit 41: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

               Exhibit 42: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

       7.8  Market opportunity by geography    

               Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends         

       8.1 Market drivers   

               8.1.1  Expansion of oil terminals

               8.1.2  Growth of pharmaceutical industry

               8.1.3  Increasing demand from HVAC application

       8.2 Market challenges       

               8.2.1  Fluctuating prices of raw materials

               8.2.2  Uncertainty in crude oil prices

               8.2.3  High cost of hydrogen compressors

               Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

       8.3 Market trends   

               8.3.1  Increasing focus on big data analytics

               8.3.2  Rising demand for oil-free compressors

               8.3.3  Rising applications in power industry

9. Vendor Landscape            

       9.1 Overview

               Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

       9.2 Landscape disruption    

               Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

               Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

       9.3 Competitive Landscape 

10. Vendor Analysis      

       10.1 Vendors covered       

               Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

       10.2 Market positioning of vendors  

               Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

       10.3 ANEST IWATA Corp    

               Exhibit 50: ANEST IWATA Corp - Overview

               Exhibit 51: ANEST IWATA Corp - Product and service

               Exhibit 52: ANEST IWATA Corp - Key offerings

       10.4 Atlas Copco AB 

               Exhibit 53: Atlas Copco AB - Overview

               Exhibit 54: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments

               Exhibit 55: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings

               Exhibit 56: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

        10.5  IDEX Corp.

               Exhibit 57: IDEX Corp. - Overview

               Exhibit 58: IDEX Corp. - Business segments

               Exhibit 59: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 60: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

       10.6 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE    

               Exhibit 61: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Overview

               Exhibit 62: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Product and service

               Exhibit 63: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Key offerings

       10.7 MAHLE GmbH

               Exhibit 64: MAHLE GmbH - Overview

               Exhibit 65: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments

               Exhibit 66: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings

               Exhibit 67: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

       10.8 MAN Energy Solutions SE      

               Exhibit 68: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview

               Exhibit 69: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product and service

               Exhibit 70: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

       10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

               Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

               Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

               Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

       10.10 Siemens AG 

               Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Overview

               Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Business segments

               Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Key offerings

               Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Segment focus

       10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.     

               Exhibit 79: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview

               Exhibit 80: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments

               Exhibit 81: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 82: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

       10.12 Valeo SA    

               Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Overview

               Exhibit 84: Valeo SA - Business segments

               Exhibit 85: Valeo SA - Key offerings

               Exhibit 86: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11. Appendix            

       11.1 Scope of the report   

               11.1.1 Market definition

               11.1.2 Objectives

               11.1.3 Notes and caveats

       11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$      

               Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

       11.3 Research Methodology

               Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

               Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

               Exhibit 90: Information sources

       11.4 List of abbreviations    

               Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

