CompScience Releases New Whitepaper on Modernizing Safety Training for a Multi-Generational Workforce

"From Boomers to Zoomers: Rethinking Safety Training for a Multi-Generational Workforce" explores how organizations can reduce risk, improve retention, and strengthen workplace safety across four generations of workers.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CompScience, a business insurance provider pairing coverage with AI-powered risk mitigation, released its new whitepaper, "From Boomers to Zoomers: Rethinking Safety Training for a Multi-Generational Workforce."

The report examines one of the most significant workforce shifts in modern history: the convergence of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z working side by side for the first time in modern history. This is further complicated by a growing number of "unretired" workers returning to the workforce due to economic necessity.

CompScience

As organizations face rising operational complexity, labor shortages, shifts in technology, and evolving workplace expectations, the whitepaper argues that traditional "one-size-fits-all" safety training programs are no longer effective. Instead, companies must adopt adaptive, personalized training strategies that reflect the distinct communication styles, learning preferences, and work values of each generation. CompScience based their analysis on successful implementations at leading industry companies such as GE, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

"Workplace safety practices are a matter of life and death," said Josh Butler, CEO and Founder of CompScience. " It's critical that organizations account for generational dynamics in their approach to safety training. Companies can harness the unique strengths of a multi-generational workforce to unlock untold potential, but a failure to do so can lead to inconsistent behaviors, lower engagement, and ultimately increased workplace risk."

The whitepaper outlines how leading organizations are modernizing safety and workforce training through:

Blended learning models that combine in-person and digital training

Cross-generational mentorship and reverse mentoring programs

Personalized and adaptive learning pathways

Multi-channel communication strategies designed for diverse workforces

How AI and technology play a part in improving safety outcomes

Notably, the report highlights how organizations are using generational diversity as a strategic advantage to improve collaboration, retention, and safety outcomes.

The report also examines the growing trend of "unretirement," with approximately 20–25% of retirees returning to work, creating new workforce planning and safety considerations for employers navigating rapidly evolving technologies and workplace environments.

CompScience explains how AI-powered computer vision and behavioral risk analytics can help organizations create more adaptive safety cultures by identifying risky behaviors in real time and reinforcing safer work habits across all experience levels.

Built by leaders with backgrounds from organizations including Liberty Mutual, Zurich Insurance Group, Chubb, and AIG, CompScience combines its proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, claims management, and occupational safety expertise to help companies proactively reduce injuries and improve workplace safety performance.

Click here to read the full whitepaper, "From Boomers to Zoomers: Rethinking Safety Training for a Multi-Generational Workforce."

About CompScience

With a mission to prevent 1 million injuries in the next decade, CompScience is a technology-enabled managing general agent (MGA) transforming workers' compensation insurance through AI-driven workplace safety and advanced underwriting. Its integrated platform aligns underwriting, risk management, and safety performance, enabling more accurate risk selection, better loss outcomes, and broader coverage solutions for clients. By leveraging technology to continuously improve workplace safety, CompScience helps employers reduce claims, lower total cost of risk, and access high-quality workers' compensation coverage tailored to their operations. For more information, visit their website or Linkedin page.

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SOURCE CompScience