CompTIA and SGInnovate partner to bridge AI and cybersecurity talent gap in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA and SGInnovate today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen Singapore's deep tech talent pipeline through a series of learning and upskilling initiatives. This collaboration includes a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly upskill the local deep tech talent community, the rollout of an intensive CyberReady+ Bootcamp, and the launch of CompTIA's first-of-its-kind SecAI+ certification.

Strengthening the National Innovation Economy

CompTIA - a global leading provider of vendor-neutral technological certifications and SGInnovate - a government-backed deep tech ecosystem builder and investor, formalised a partnership to equip Singapore's deep tech talent community with industry-relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

Under the MOU, CompTIA will provide its suite of globally recognised certifications and learning solutions to equip individuals with in-demand technology skills, while SGInnovate will leverage its extensive ecosystem to connect individuals with upskilling initiatives, as well as career opportunities in high-growth startups and local enterprises.

Through this partnership, both organisations aim to leverage each other's strengths to help local talent navigate advances in the rapidly evolving technological landscape, and strengthen overall workforce competitiveness.

"As AI-powered cyber-attacks increase, and AI and cybersecurity become increasingly critical to Singapore's innovation economy, developing talent in these areas is a national priority," said Juliana Lim, Executive Director - People, SGInnovate. "Our collaboration with CompTIA allows us to upskill individuals through a blend of preparatory workshops and formal certifications. By bridging the gap between training and employment, we ensure Singapore's workforce remains future-ready and directly connected to meaningful opportunities across the deep tech ecosystem."

Launch of CyberReady+ Bootcamp Series

To address the immediate demand for cybersecurity professionals in Singapore, CompTIA and SGInnovate also announced the launch of a new CyberReady+ Bootcamp, which offers a progressive, three-stage pathway for mid-career professionals, fresh graduates, and individuals looking to pivot into the sector:

Foundation: Essential networking concepts, security controls, and network defence principles.

Essential networking concepts, security controls, and network defence principles. Intermediate: Analyst workflows including threat intelligence, vulnerability triage, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) fundamentals.

Analyst workflows including threat intelligence, vulnerability triage, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) fundamentals. Advanced: The intersection of AI and cybersecurity, focusing on threat hunting, safe automation (SOAR), and securing AI-integrated systems.

The bootcamp is structured as three consecutive workshops designed for participants with non-technical to basic cybersecurity knowledge, to build interest and practical capabilities ahead of formal certifications and ensure participants are industry-ready upon completion.

First-of-its-kind SecAI+ Certification Track

As AI integration becomes standard across industries, CompTIA is launching SecAI+ - its first global certification focused on securing, governing, and responsibly integrating AI into cybersecurity operations. The track empowers learners to defend AI systems against emerging threats, meet global compliance standards, and safely automate and innovate within cybersecurity operations.

The launch of SecAI+ responds directly to a widening talent gap identified through SGInnovate's Deep Tech Central (DTC) insights. AI and cybersecurity job openings on the platform grew by 44% from 2024 to 2025, reflecting strong demand for cybersecurity professionals with AI capabilities. While applications for these roles surged by 65% over the same period, only one in five applicants met the required skills criteria, highlighting a mismatch between demand and job-ready talent.

Recognising this gap, SGInnovate has partnered strategically with CompTIA to anchor the SecAI+ certification within Singapore's deep tech ecosystem. Applications for this certification will be hosted on Learn@Deep Tech Central , centralising the learning journey for the local deep tech community, and ensuring that as individuals gain new competencies and certifications, they remain directly connected to SGInnovate's broader network of deep tech jobs, internships, industry events and continuous upskilling pathways.

A Unified Path to Employment

By hosting these initiatives on the Deep Tech Central platform, SGInnovate and CompTIA are streamlining the transition from learning to employment. The platform serves as the primary connector for individuals at all career stages looking to access opportunities in the emerging tech space, as well as startups or local enterprises looking for specialised talent.

"Classroom learning, on-the-job training and professional certifications are the foundations of a highly skilled technology workforce," said Peter Schalkwijk, Vice President, APAC, CompTIA. "Together with SGInnovate, we share a commitment to help people acquire the technology skills that drive innovation and growth throughout Singapore."

Interested participants may register their interest for the CyberReady+ Bootcamp and SecAI+ certification at https://sginnovate.com/courses.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mutsumi Yoshimura

Director, APAC Marketing

CompTIA

[email protected]

Nicolette Ng

Manager, Communications

SGInnovate

[email protected]

SOURCE CompTIA