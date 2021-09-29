CompTIA and TEKsystems Share Fresh Thinking and New Strategies on Hiring and Working in Tech at the WSJ Jobs Summit 2021

"If you are an employer, it's time to adopt a completely different recruiting and hiring mindset." Tweet this

The tech careers workshop, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, will feature insights from:

Todd Thibodeaux , president and CEO of CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce, and

Faith Johnson , vice president of human resources for TEKsystems, an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world application

The accelerated pace of innovation has sparked an insatiable demand for tech talent – 2.5 million job postings for technology positions by U.S. employers through the first nine months of 20211 – and ignited fresh thinking about working and hiring in tech.

"The messages we intend to deliver are two-fold," Thibodeaux said. "Whether you're a student, career changer or someone ready to return to the workforce, and regardless of your educational background and work experience, there is a place for you in tech .

"If you are an employer, it's time to adopt a completely different recruiting and hiring mindset," Thibodeaux continued. "Rather than chasing the same prospects as everyone else, you can find quality candidates in non-traditional places that with encouragement, opportunity and training have the potential to become great employees."

"At TEKsystems, our purpose is to create the most significant opportunity for individuals through career success," said Johnson. "The technology talent pipeline is simply not growing fast enough organically; the industry needs bold, innovative and inclusive solutions and partnerships to attract more talent to the field and provide access to opportunity for those underrepresented in IT."

The WSJ Jobs Summit will provide new graduates and workers trying to get back in the game, or reinvent their skillset, with actionable advice and a modern toolkit to navigate this competitive market. Attendees will hear from global industry leaders who are creating solutions for the current and next generation of the workforce. Registration for the WSJ Jobs Summit is complementary. Visit https://www.wsjjobssummit.com/ to register.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

About TEKsystems

We're TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We're a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We're strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We're building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.



