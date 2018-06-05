CompTIA Announces 2018 Excellence in Cybersecurity Award Winners

The CompTIA Excellence in Cybersecurity Awards honors public officials and members of Congress who recognize the important role of a strong cyber workforce in the cybersecurity ecosystem and who have engaged in efforts to improve the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the federal cyber workforce.

"Our nation's security relies on a skilled cyber workforce to protect our critical infrastructure and personal data. Our three honorees are committed to ensuring that federal IT workers can meet the demands of the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape," said Todd Thibodeaux, CompTIA's president and CEO. "These honorees exemplify leadership in recognizing the important role of a strong workforce in the U.S. Government's cybersecurity strategy and utilize federal dollars wisely to improve the cybersecurity skills of those who work within our government."

"It's become increasingly clear that cyber warfare will be one of the biggest threats to our national security in the 21st century, and we need to do all we can to prepare for that reality," said Rep. Pete Aguilar. "I believe that by utilizing programs like the Department of Defense Cyber Scholarship Program, and finding creative ways to ensure that our most talented students have the opportunity to enroll in those programs, we can ensure that the United States will be equipped as the most sophisticated cyber force in the world. I'm grateful for this recognition from CompTIA, and I thank them for their continued advocacy for a federal focus on cybersecurity."

"America's cybersecurity personnel are on the front lines of our nation's defense," said Senator Wicker. "With nearly every industry needing capable information technology and security employees, it is important for the United States to do everything it can to foster a strong domestic talent pipeline. I am thankful for this recognition and look forward to the continuing support from CompTIA for my legislative efforts to support American cybersecurity education and development."

About the Excellence in Cybersecurity Honorees

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA)

Rep. Aguilar serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is a member of the Cybersecurity Caucus. Cybersecurity is an important issue for Rep. Aguilar, and he has made it a priority to advocate for federal funds to support programs offered at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), which is a leader in cybersecurity education. In March 2017, a cyber-warriors pilot program that was created by Rep. Aguilar and included in the FY17 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was implemented. The pilot program expedites the process for individuals in the cybersecurity field to become officers in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. This program incentivizes students at institutions that specialize in cybersecurity training, like CSUSB, to enter the armed forces and become cyber-warriors quickly and efficiently. Consequently, in July 2017 Rep Aguilar secured $1.7 million in cybersecurity funding for CSUSB.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Sen. Wicker has fought to have Mississippi serve on the forefront of America's efforts to defend its strategic interests in the digital age by training military and civilian leaders to prevent and repel internet-based attacks at locations such as Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. Senator Wicker has also fought for institutions such as Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi to receive funding from the Department of Defense and various intelligence agencies to develop the capability to investigate and report weaknesses in various cyber applications. Sen. Wicker serves as Co- Chair of the Community Colleges Caucus and introduced the Cyber Scholarship Opportunities Act in March 2017 which would further improve the cybersecurity workforce pipeline by expanding and enhancing an existing federal scholarship program for students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity fields. Sen. Wicker also introduced the IOT Consumer TIPS Act of 2017 that would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to develop cybersecurity resources for consumers, addressing how consumers can protect themselves against cybercriminals targeting internet-connected devices.

Phyllis Bailey, Army Chief Information Officer

Phyllis Bailey currently serves as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Army's IA Training, Education, and Awareness Division. She has served as an IT specialist for the Army since 1981. In her current position, Bailey has been one of the leading Army officials tasked with developing certification requirements for Army IA Security Officers (IASOs) and drafting guidance and standards for the identification, tracking, training, and certification of IA personnel in IT MOS. She has also previously led training sessions on how to prepare, train, and certify for Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) compliance, as directed by Department of Defense (DOD) Directive 8570/8140.

