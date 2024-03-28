CompTIA announces AI product roadmap expansion covering six domains

New learning and certification programs address future of work needs

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, today revealed new details of its learning and certification programs for the growing job market for artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

"The crossing of the AI chasm means workers and companies need to quickly hone their skills-building strategies across AI domains," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "CompTIA's investments in these areas confirm our commitment to delivering best-in-class competency-based learning and certifications designed for the age of AI."

Through the new Essentials and Expansions Series, CompTIA will address the need for AI skills competencies in four existing job clusters: software development, cybersecurity, systems operations (SysOps) and data analytics; and two emerging job roles, prompt engineering and AI systems architects.

CompTIA Essentials

AI Essentials Any occupation

CompTIA Expansions

Sec AI+ Security Engineers PenTest AI+ Penetration Testers CySA AI+ Security Analysts Data AI+ Data Analysts AI SysOp+ Systems Operations AI Scripting+ Tech Support, Network Operations AI Architect+ AI Systems Architects AI Prompt+ Prompt Engineers

The CompTIA Essentials Series is designed to boost foundational technological competence across a range of job roles, in both tech-specific positions and adjacent occupations that rely on technology. Scheduled for release in July 2024, CompTIA AI Essentials will help learners understand the landscape of AI, the tools that are available and how they may best be applied, challenges that may arise with AI usage, how AI can enhance human work and creativity and potential future implications of AI.

CompTIA Expansion Series focuses on building deeper advanced skills for specific industries and job roles on top of an underlying CompTIA Plus (+) or Pro certification (Sec AI+ as an expansion to Security+ for example) allowing learners to keep up with technological advancements without re-treading skills previously acquired and frequently practiced.

Upcoming Expansion releases will address employer demands for AI skills in various tech disciplines, starting with cyber engineering (Security+), analytics (CySA+) and pen testing (PenTest+) job roles. This involves exploring how AI and AI-enabled tools can enhance cyber defense through quicker threat detection and response while recognizing their potential in creating sophisticated threats. Future CompTIA Expansions will focus on skillsets for fully leveraging AI in systems operations, tech support, AI systems architecture and prompt engineering.

