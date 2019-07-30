CompTIA ChannelCon Online Returns in 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, announced today that its award-winning ChannelCon Online virtual conference will return this year with two full days of free tech education programming.

ChannelCon Online will broadcast live from Las Vegas – site of ChannelCon 2019, the IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering – on August 6 and 7.

"The popularity of the virtual conference has grown year by year among tech professionals and industry insiders around the world," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "For anyone interested in the latest happenings from the tech industry, but unable to join us for the live conference in Las Vegas, ChannelCon Online is the next best option."

ChannelCon Online will feature two parallel tracks, one designed specifically for IT professionals, the other focused on future technology trends.

The IT Pro track includes sessions on the current state of tech support and cloud migration to Linux and OS updates. Attendees will also hear about the issues and opportunities they may encounter while keeping devices and networks secure for their employers and customers.

The Future Trends track is aimed at technology solution providers, managed services providers, channel executives and managers, IT professionals and anyone who's interested in learning about the emerging technologies and trends that are impacting the marketplace, such as artificial intelligence, space-based Internet and blockchain.

Complete program agendas for both tracks are available at https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/agenda/channelcon-online.

ChannelCon Online attendees will also have access to CompTIA's State of the Industry address; keynote remarks from cybersecurity expert Eric O'Neill; and a conversation with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. There will also be exclusive interviews and programming from the ChannelCon Online Studio hosted by Don Pezet, CIO and co-founder of ITProTV, the leader in online, on-demand IT training.

ChannelCon Online attendees can register for the opportunity to earn continuing education unit (CEU) credits to keep their CompTIA certifications current. The ChannelCon online agenda lists all sessions that qualify for CEUs.

To register for ChannelCon Online visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/agenda/channelcon-online .

