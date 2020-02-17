CompTIA Communities & Councils Forum 2020 Set for March 16-18 in Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, announced today that registration is growing for its annual Communities & Councils Forum. The 2020 edition of this exclusive event is scheduled for March 16-18 in Chicago.

"Member-led communities and advisory councils are the lifeblood of our association," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA.

"The annual Forum provides a venue for peer-to-peer conversations, whether it's about current and future market opportunities, or the challenges of operating a technology business," she continued. "These discussions often lead to the creation of new initiatives and resources that CompTIA can share with the entire industry."

Opportunities for companies engaged in the business of technology are expanding. Global spending on hardware, software, services and telecom projected to reach nearly $5.2 trillion in 2020.1 The large majority of companies – 87% globally and 88% in the United States – turn to outside technology service and solution providers to assist with their tech needs.2

The CompTIA Communities & Council Forum is open to anyone involved in the business of technology and provides an opportunity to connect with the association's member communities and advisory councils. Individuals interested in learning more about CompTIA are encouraged to attend to discover how engagement with the association can help their career or business. All attendees will have the opportunity to:

Participate in impactful and productive peer-to-peer conversations.

Collaborate on strategies to advance and promote the business of technology.

Learn about the newest disruptive technologies.

Gain valuable insights to help grow a technology business.

Contribute to impactful industry initiatives.

Each of CompTIA's six advisory councils – on artificial intelligence, blockchain, business applications, drones, the internet of things and the Channel Advisory Board – will meet separately to work on new initiatives and resources for the broader tech industry. Similarly, CompTIA communities on emerging technologies, managed services, security and advancing tech talent and diversity have dedicated programs planned for the Forum.

For the complete conference agenda, more information and event registration visit CompTIA Communities & Councils Forum.

