CompTIA supports ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Africa's definitive cyber security event as a Bronze Sponsor

Global leader in IT training and certifications returns to "must attend" conference for cybersecurity leaders

JOHANNESBURG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, announced today it is supporting the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, the definitive annual cybersecurity event in Africa, as a Bronze Sponsor.

Now in its 21st year, the ITWeb Security Summit features in-depth technical tracks, high-level CISO forums, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

"The Summit is a must-attend event for the cybersecurity community," said Loraine Vorster, Vice President, Sub-Sahara Africa, CompTIA. "This opportunities for conversations and collaborations with other leaders are invaluable as we all work to address complex cybersecurity issues, such as the rapid rise of AI-driven threats."

At the summit, an international roster of speakers and panelists will share insights into combatting cybersecurity risks in the face of a constantly shifting threat environment. Leading security vendors will also be on hand to demonstrate their latest solutions. CompTIA is a Bronze Sponsor of the summit, which is scheduled for 2-4 June at the Sandton Convention Center in northern Johannesburg.

As a leader in IT training and certifications CompTIA offers a broad selection of career preparation and skills building resources. For example, the CompTIA Cybersecurity Career Pathway helps current an aspiring IT pros achieve cybersecurity mastery at all career stages – beginning, middle and end.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

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630-678-8468

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