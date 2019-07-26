CompTIA Communities Plan Comprehensive Programs at ChannelCon 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical issues and emerging opportunities impacting the business of technology will be the subjects of working meetings presented by the member communities of CompTIA , the world's leading technology association, next month at ChannelCon 2019.

Scheduled for August 5 through 7 in Las Vegas, ChannelCon is the IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering.

"The technology marketplace is experiencing a period of unprecedented change that creates both difficult challenges and potentially lucrative opportunities for companies involved in the business of tech," said Jim Hamilton, vice president, member communities, at CompTIA.

"At ChannelCon we'll take on many of the issues facing tech businesses, such as the persistent challenges of hiring and staffing; and separating reality from hype when it comes to current and future business opportunities with emerging technologies," Hamilton added.

The community-focused programming at ChannelCon begins on Monday, August 5, and continues through Wednesday, August 7. The sessions include:

The IT Workforce of 2026 – Discussions will center on the tech workforce of today and tomorrow, including how to pivot displaced workers, change perceptions of the education and skills required and remove barriers for women and minorities to enter the tech workforce.

Canadian Business Technology Community – With breakouts on "Making Sustainability Profitable through Emerging Technologies" and "Best Practices for Growing Your Tech Business."

Advancing Diversity in Technology Community – How to expand recruiting efforts to build a richer talent pipeline and showcasing the "Guide to Hiring without Unconscious Bias" developed by the community.

Advancing Women in Technology Community – Honoring the 2019 AWIT Spotlight Award winners and sharing information about TechGirlz, Creating IT Futures organizations and other initiatives aimed at promoting women and girls in technology.

Future Leaders Community – Focusing on its newly created Individual Development Plan, designed to cultivate new leaders for long-term business success, and recognizing the ChannelChangers Class of 2019, young professionals who are establishing themselves as true future leaders.

Emerging Technology Community – An exploration of the current tech landscape outlined by the 2019 list of Top Ten Emerging Technologies. Discussions will center on how to leverage emerging tech into new opportunities and new routes to market.

Technology Lifecycle Services Community – Presenting information relevant to service organizations, solution providers and small businesses, including recommendations on compensation plans.

IT Security Community Forum Panel – A discussion on how to establish cybersecurity awareness training for customers – even those who push back – to help in the fight against today's sophisticated and ever-increasing attacks.

IT Security Community Workshop – A panel of experts will discuss consumer data protection rules, including California's Consumer Privacy Act, and the implications for technology companies and their customers. The program also includes expert-led roundtables on pressing security topics and immediately actionable advice for businesses providing security products and services.

Managed Services Community Workshop – A deep dive into business planning strategies for managed service providers, including real world cases and templates made for easy implementation and other take-home tools to help take a business to the next level.

Diversifying the Workforce and Beyond – Join CompTIA's workforce communities as we share insights and answer your questions on leveraging diversity beyond the workforce to help grow your SMB organization. Presented by the Advancing Diversity in Technology, Advancing Women in Technology and Future Leaders communities.

ChannelCon is the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering. For more information visit ChannelCon 2019.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org .

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 (630) 678-8468

sostrowski@comptia.org ­

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

