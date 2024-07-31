CompTIA Community selects 12 charities for financial support in annual philanthropic endeavor

$150,000 in donations given to organizations across eight countries

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve nonprofit organizations in eight countries have been selected to receive financial contributions from regional groups and other member-led groups and initiatives of the CompTIA Community, the membership arm of CompTIA, the technology industry's leading association.

A total of $150,000 was awarded to charities in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Belgium, Indonesia and the Netherlands. CompTIA Community regional groups and industry advisory councils have supported more than 70 organizations around the world with approximately $1.5 million in charitable giving over the past 12 years.

"This year's group of charities truly show how technology can be used to create abundant opportunities for future success in today's digital world," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "Each organization has its own unique mission making positive impacts in their local communities and across the globe. CompTIA Community member groups are honored to provide them with funds to address the latest challenges and build a stronger technology industry for future generations."

Contributions made by CompTIA Community regional groups, advisory councils, Member Champions and the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) support local communities and improve education, access to resources and career options for people in need. CompTIA Community members in the North America, ANZ, ASEAN, Benelux, DACH, and the UK and Ireland regions serve as influencers and ambassadors helping to advance the global tech industry.

Organizations receiving donations this year include:

Australian Business and Community Network (Sydney, Australia) works to address educational disparity by connecting volunteers from member companies with students from low socio-economic backgrounds to provide fun, workplace-based mentoring programs. ($5,000)

Centrepoint (England, UK) is the UK's leading youth homelessness charity, providing essentials digital skills for work and life. ($10,000)

Children's Protection Society (Pulau Pinang, Malaysia) provides at-risk children with a safe and supportive environment to promote their healthy development. ($5,000)

Deadly Science (Australia) provides STEM resources and mentoring opportunities to marginalized youth of aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds. ($5,000)

De Lift Education (Diest, Belgium) takes young people with autism to a higher level through specialized computer training. ($5,000)

Net4kids (Amstelveen, Netherlands) works with local partner organizations to provide aid to children in need and offer them more opportunities to build a successful and independent future. ($10,000)

ReDI School of Digital Integration (Berlin, Germany) is a non-profit tech school providing access to free digital education, career training, job matching and more through the help of volunteer tech experts. ($10,000)

Solve Education (West Java, Indonesia) helps students access education and gain confidence in their ability to learn by providing free educational software. ($5,000)

Starlight Children's Foundation (California, US) helps seriously ill children and their families reduce stress by enabling children to play games from the comfort of their hospital bed or in a playroom. ($35,000)

Tech for Troops (Virginia, US) empowers under-resourced veterans and their families by providing sustainable lifelong digital skills backed through training, education and technology. ($45,000)

TechPoint Foundation (Indiana, US) is the leader in STEM education efforts for the state of Indiana and works to address the state's growing demand for a skilled workforce through STEM programming. ($5,000)

The Posse (New York, US) trains students from diverse backgrounds to be successful leaders of tomorrow through mentorship and full-tuition leadership scholarships from partner colleges. ($10,000)

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org.

