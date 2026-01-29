CompTIA DataAI certification reflects fundamental changes in modern data practices

Rebranded certification helps data professionals enhance their AI implementation skills

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products, had rebranded its most advanced data certification to reflect the expanding impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

CompTIA DataAI is designed for experienced professionals seeking to validate competency in data science. The certification, a CompTIA Expert Series credential, was known previously as CompTIA DataX.

"Data and AI are no longer adjacent disciplines, so this name change better reflects the central role of data scientists in AI implementations," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "As AI is more deeply embedded into analytics, operations and decision-making, employers need professionals to design, implement and operate AI-driven data solutions."

CompTIA DataAI is highly relevant for senior data analysts, data scientists, data engineers and other IT professionals who work with analytics, cloud platforms and AI-enabled tools, and want to move into more advanced, AI-infused roles.

Each of the five domains, or content areas covered in the certification exam apply to knowledge and skills associated with how data scientists can enable AI for an organization, along with the underlying modeling techniques and technologies required for a successful AI implementation.

Domain 1: Mathematics and Statistics are the foundations that directly impact the effectiveness and trustworthiness of AI platforms.

are the foundations that directly impact the effectiveness and trustworthiness of AI platforms. Domain 2: Modeling, Analysis, and Outcomes are the transition from the theoretical foundation to the practical application of data analysis and modeling.

are the transition from the theoretical foundation to the practical application of data analysis and modeling. Domain 3: Machine Learning , the technical heart of CompTIA DataAI, is the direct skillset required to create modern AI systems.

, the technical heart of CompTIA DataAI, is the direct skillset required to create modern AI systems. Domain 4: Operations and Processes are arguably the most critical for deploying AI in an organization at scale.

are arguably the most critical for deploying AI in an organization at scale. Domain 5: Specialized Applications of Data Science represents the next frontier of AI – developing applications and initiatives that create new business opportunities or dramatically improve existing processes.

Individuals who become CompTIA DataAI certified have demonstrated their proficiency with AI and machine learning tools, modern integrated development environments and cloud platforms commonly used in production settings. Equally important, the certification validates their ability to interpret results and translate analytical outputs into clear, actionable insights that support business outcomes and public-sector missions.

CompTIA's learning ecosystem supports working professionals who need structured preparation for the exam. Learning options include official CompTIA courseware and training, designed to align directly to exam domains and objectives; CertMaster solutions, support a progression from concept mastery to hands-on application and exam readiness; and instructor-led training and partner programs, useful for teams or for learners who benefit from guided pacing and discussion-based reinforcement.

