CompTIA Elevates Presence at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, said today it will spotlight its growing presence in the commercial drone market at next week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019 conference in Chicago.

CompTIA (Booth #4822) will unveil new standards and best practices for the drone market; preview new research on business and partnership opportunities in the commercial drone market; and recruit members for a new drone special interest group that will be part of the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community.

"With the guidance of our Drone Advisory Council we've been working diligently for many months on content that the commercial drone market has been asking for," said Annette Taber, vice president for industry outreach at CompTIA. "Now we're ready to take flight by becoming a valued partner within the commercial drone community."

XPONENTIAL 2019 is the largest, most comprehensive trade show and conference in the unmanned systems industry, bringing 8,500 professionals together for information sharing, discussion and debate.

XPONENTIAL Highlights from CompTIA

CompTIA and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will jointly preview an upcoming research report on the commercial drone market. The report – scheduled for publication in May – will center on the perspective of business customers and firms in the drone ecosystem to understand the factors driving – or inhibiting – adoption. This includes the triggers for decision-making, buy vs. build calculations, routes to market and more.

The research presentation, followed by a panel discussion featuring representatives from the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council, is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Solutions Theater, Booth #436, in the XPO Hall.

CompTIA will share its newly published "Drone Standards and Best Practices." This resource was created to help improve the relevance, quality and consistency of service delivery within the industry. It details specific performance requirements to guide businesses through a continual improvement process built on highly effective business practices in areas such as:

Risk mitigation and safety

Laws, regulations and rules

Unmanned autonomous vehicle service and flight operations

Business generation

Data security and protection

Unmanned aircraft system role descriptions

Training company guidelines

"CompTIA is uniquely positioned to develop standards and best practices guidance," Taber said. "We have years of experience working with unique segments and markets across the technology ecosystem. We're also able to call on the expertise of scores of industry experts to develop these resources."

Also at XPONENTIAL 2019 CompTIA will recruit members for its new drone special interest group, which will bring together individuals from across the drone industry to network and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing their businesses. Visit CompTIA at Booth #4822 to join the group or for more information.

