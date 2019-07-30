CompTIA Enhances Online Testing Platform with Acquisition of Metacog, Inc.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry and an emerging force in Internet-based testing, today announced the acquisition of Metacog, Inc.

Based in Worcester, Mass., Metacog has developed intelligent real-world assessment, certification, evaluation and training products using the combined power of artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things APIs.

The addition of Metacog's technology into the forthcoming CompTIA online testing platform will create a best-in-class option for Internet-based and remotely proctored high stakes exams and tests.

"CompTIA recognizes the need to support all those wanting to pursue a career in technology, regardless of where they live or when they make their career decisions," said Randy Gross, chief information officer at CompTIA. "By making remote testing widely available we'll provide equal access to a tech career on-ramp for those individuals who may not have easy access to a brick-and-mortar testing center."

"Internet based, remotely proctored exam delivery is clearly where the industry is headed, but the uptake has been slow due to a variety of factors," said John McGlinchey, executive vice president for global certification at CompTIA. "Platforms are poorly designed or are not enterprise-scalable in some instances. In others, robust security protections are lacking and access to near real-time data is non-existent.

"CompTIA's online testing platform will be enterprise grade, with a comprehensive feature set of data analytics and reporting options; the ability to expand and scale as needed; and, most importantly, robust security and privacy protections," McGlinchey added.

CompTIA's foray into online testing is a natural progression in its commitment to helping build and expand the global high-tech workforce. From cutting-edge skills training and learning content and resources, to assessments, certifications and verification solutions; and soon, online testing, CompTIA is building a world-class, single-source learning resource for the technology workforce of today and tomorrow.

