CompTIA expands its commitment to help people build technology competencies and skills

"We want people to associate CompTIA with the competencies and skills to work in technology," Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, told attendees Wednesday at the association's annual ChannelCon and Partner Summit meetings.

"Beginning with CompTIA A+, the original IT certification, and continuing today, we are the go-to resource for the knowledge you need to start or advance in a career in tech," he added. "Building this kind of material is natural for us. It's what we do."

Thibodeaux shared details on products and resources designed to overcome the confidence gap that keeps many job seekers from considering tech as a career option.

"Too many people don't know what it means to work in tech, so they're scared, or they think the jobs are boring or are too hard," he said. "We want to educate people about the dynamic employment opportunities available in tech; encourage them to know they can thrive in these jobs; and empower them with the knowledge and skills to succeed."

The new resources include CompTIA Career Explorer, which helps users tailor a career path that aligns with their individual workstyle and lifestyle. They can test drive a day in the life of specific job roles and challenge themselves with real time, true to life problem solving associated with these jobs. The site includes comprehensive and actionable data on tech jobs and real-world stories of career perseverance.

CompTIA Career+ offers a deeper dive into career possibilities through an immersive, interactive video experience, showcasing a day in the life of in-demand job roles. The site will feature information on up to 30 job roles, covering about 90% of all tech occupations.

"We want to bring these stories to life," said Thibodeaux. "We're building this for use by everybody, a place where people can go for advice."

CompTIA ChannelCon is a leading source of education, networking and partnering for technology professionals, where tech industry experts share insights on business challenges and growth opportunities.

The CompTIA Partner Summit attracts leaders committed to building a stronger technology workforce through training, education and certification programs that connect people with the skills they need to reach their full potential and attain career success.

Both conferences continue through today.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

