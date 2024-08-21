CompTIA focuses on advancing cybersecurity in the age of AI at 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Leading government cybersecurity summit set for Sept. 3-6 in Washington, D.C.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief technology evangelist for CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce, will address the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on all aspects of cybersecurity at a leading government cybersecurity summit next month.

Dr. James Stanger is scheduled to participate in two sessions at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit Sept. 3-6 in Washington, D.C. Over 2,500 attendees are expected at the summit, themed "Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age."

"AI and cloud computing are two exponential technologies that affect our current technological milieu," Dr. Stanger said. "Together with other speakers from government and industry, we'll cut through the inflated expectations and fear-based perspectives on AI, and discuss practical ways that AI is used right now to identify vulnerabilities in today's cloud-smart environments."

Dr. Stanger will participate in a panel discussion on "Leveraging AI to Identify Vulnerabilities" at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Speakers will discuss a number of ways AI can help organizations understand their potential vulnerability space and how to manage it.

Later that day, at 11:35 a.m. ET, Dr. Stanger will moderate a session on "Cloud Security: Addressing Cloud Security Misconfigurations." The conversation will focus on identifying and avoiding common mistakes made as organizations transition from a legacy technology infrastructure to the cloud. Speakers will offer advice and strategies for properly configuring and securing cloud architectures.

CompTIA is a Gold Sponsor of the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #359 in the exhibit hall to learn about CompTIA's latest training solutions and certifications. Attendees can get a $150 discount on registration with the code isc150. Complete details are available at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body.

