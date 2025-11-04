AI reality check: Expectations of enterprise-wide transformation encounter people-process-technology hurdles, CompTIA research finds

8 in 10 companies report backtracking on AI initiatives; staff training a factor

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expectations that artificial intelligence (AI) will dramatically alter the way businesses operate are being tempered by challenges in implementing the transformative technology, according to new research from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA's "AI's Impact on Productivity and the Workforce" finds that most companies have had a mix of success and failure with AI deployments. Disconnects remain prevalent with high rates of growing expectations among corporate leadership (82%) for AI to deliver value, while companies contend with backtracking (79%) when AI falls short.

The report identifies five key themes shaping the state of AI in the enterprise:

AI utilization is pervasive, but uneven Corporate leadership sets sights on AI-driven productivity gains, despite backtracking when AI results falls short AI skilling strategies are still more reactive than proactive Untangling AI's direct and indirect impact on the workforce Career ladder conundrum in the age of AI

CompTIA research confirms the simultaneous effects of AI changing jobs, creating new jobs and displacing jobs. Assessing the net impact of these actions is further clouded by the nearly two-thirds (64%) of companies that acknowledge using AI as cover for unpopular business decisions, such as cost cutting or layoffs.

"Experimentation and the accompanying two steps forward, one step back is a healthy dynamic of AI's progression in the enterprise," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "This undoubtedly affects the labor market, but not nearly at the rate suggested by most alarmist prognosticators."

According to survey respondents, fewer than 1 in 10 companies reported displacing workers due to AI without an offsetting hiring or employee transition action.

One of the most pressing future of work questions centers around AI's impact on the talent pipeline and career progression. CompTIA analysis of employer job listing data from Lightcast indicates a modest shift in the mix of entry-level, mid-level and advanced-level tech hiring. Again, some of the shifts can be directly attributed to AI, but in most cases the situation is due to a confluence of factors. Looking ahead, companies are clearly aware of the broader market and their own actions, with 92% acknowledging concern for the potential of AI-induced disruption to the early rungs of the career ladder.

CompTIA's AI Hiring Index, developed with job listing data from Lightcast, confirms a significant run-up in demand for AI skills, with a tripling of job listing volumes in comparison to overall tech job listing volumes.

One in three companies currently mandate AI training for staff, but that may soon change. According to the CompTIA report:

85% of companies provide or plan to provide AI compliance and security training

85% of companies will seek validation of AI knowledge, skill and task completion through industry-recognized certifications

Companies cite a range of factors at play when backtracking from AI usage, including AI underperformance (52%), AI scalability for complex tasks (50%), cost (48%) and workflow integration barriers (47%).

"The findings reaffirm the importance of holistic approaches to AI implementations, from across the tech stack to workflow processes to people skills," Herbert said.

"AI's Impact on Productivity and the Workforce" examines how the average company contends with AI – from established patterns of AI use to challenges they face in navigating the many moving parts of AI deployments in the enterprise. More than 1,100 U.S. business respondents participated in the September 2025 survey. The report is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/ai-impact-on-productivity-and-the-workforce.

