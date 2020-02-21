CompTIA Focuses on the Human Element in Cybersecurity at RSA Conference 2020

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, will stress the critical importance of the human element in cybersecurity when it exhibits next week at the RSA Conference 2020, the world's leading information security conference and exposition.

CompTIA is exhibiting in Booth #3108 throughout the conference, which runs from February 24 through 28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

"We plan to emphasize the critical nature of the human element in building strong organizational cyber defenses," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist at CompTIA. "Human error remains the leading cause of security incidents, yet too many companies continue to come up short in educating and training their employees in the best cybersecurity practices. We're taking steps in our educational offerings, with new learning options and hand-on training, to move the needle in this area in ways that no other education provider has tried."

Only 44% of companies feel that their business staff have an ideal level of security expertise, according to CompTIA's latest security research.1 This despite the fact that 75% of companies provide cybersecurity training for their general workforce.

More education, training and professional certification among IT staff is needed as well, according to Stanger, especially as businesses recognize that cybersecurity should be treated as a dedicated, separate focus rather than one of many components in an IT strategy.

At RSA 2020 CompTIA will highlight its suite of four cybersecurity certifications for technology professionals: CompTIA Security+, which validates the baseline skills needed to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career; CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+), which applies behavioral analytics to networks and devices to prevent, detect and combat cybersecurity threats; CompTIA PenTest+, for cybersecurity professionals tasked with penetration testing and vulnerability management; and CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), intended for technical professionals who wish to remain immersed in technology as opposed to strictly managing.

CompTIA's Federal Cybersecurity Advocacy practice will attend RSA alongside in-country cybersecurity experts from Australia, Colombia, Denmark, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam to discuss current challenges and opportunities. CompTIA will meet with key U.S. policymakers to discuss ongoing initiatives on IoT security and data protection, among other topics.

