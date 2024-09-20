Maximize federal funding for IT education and training programs with guidance from CompTIA

Sept. 25 webinar will offer direction on navigating the maze of funding opportunities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital information on funding opportunities and other federal government initiatives to support information technology (IT) education and training programs will be explored at an upcoming webinar presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce.

"Roadmap to Navigating and Utilizing Federal Funding" is set for 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Speakers include Luke Rhine, acting assistant secretary for the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, U.S. Department of Education; Aubrey Barnett, vice president, U.S. academic sales, CompTIA; and Robert Owens, director, funding, research and analysis, CompTIA.

"The process of identifying and applying for federal financial assistance can be confusing and intimidating," Barnett said. "We intend to clear up misconceptions and mysteries about this process and provide actionable advice that academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and others involved in tech education and training can utilize."

The webinar is the latest example of CompTIA's commitment to enhancing IT education and training programs by providing the resources, webinars, guidance, and expertise needed to secure funding that can make a real difference. Register for the free webinar at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4658595/EC7290C46FA81D804A9008F78319B863.

