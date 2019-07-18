CompTIA Linux+ Certification Earns ANSI Accreditation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals around the world, said today its CompTIA Linux+ certification has been accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The ANSI accreditation signifies CompTIA's adherence to the ISO/IEC 17024:2012 general requirements for bodies certifying individuals against specific requirements, such as an assessment of knowledge, skills and abilities pertaining to a profession or occupation.

Eight CompTIA certifications have achieved ANSI accreditation: CompTIA A+, Advanced Security Practitioner, Cloud+, Cybersecurity Analyst, Linux+, Network+, PenTest+ and Security+.

"CompTIA's certification development process, enhanced and refined over more than two decades, is rigorous and proven," said Randy Gross, chief information officer for CompTIA.

"Our development team engages with subject matter experts for thousands of hours; follows strict processes throughout the development, review and maintenance of exams; and adheres to stringent security measures to ensure the integrity of the exam process," Gross explained. "The result is a suite of certification exams that validate skills and knowledge."

CompTIA is the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications to technology professionals around the world, awarding more than 2.5 million certifications since launching its credentialing program in 1993.

A June 2019 white paper produced by IDC and commissioned by CompTIA examined the impact of certifications and training at different points during a tech professional's career. Among the conclusions:

Technology professionals who are certified before their first position are 50 percent more likely to get a promotion within one year of hiring than a "never certified" worker.

CompTIA-certified professionals are promoted almost twice as often as their non-certified colleagues.

CompTIA-certified tech professionals consistently outperform non-certified workers in most security-related and network administration activities.

"CompTIA certifications deliver true, measurable value to technology professionals and to the organizations that employ them," Gross said. "For the individual, a CompTIA certification is often the gateway to a career in tech, or to advancement and promotion. Employers rely on our certifications as a reliable predictor of employee success."

The complete IDC White Paper "Impact of Certifications and Training and Career Milestones" is available at https://www.comptia.org/resources/impact-of-certifications-and-training-on-career-milestones-whitepaper.

To learn more about CompTIA certifications visit https://certification.comptia.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

