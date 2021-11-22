CompTIA Member Communities and Councils Donate $200,000 to Technology-Focused Charity Programs in 2021

$200,000 in awards have been distributed to 22 tech-related charities by CompTIA member communities and councils. Tweet this

"CompTIA and our members are committed to giving back and to building a stronger technology industry and workforce," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president of industry relations at CompTIA and CEO of the CompTIA Tech Career Academy. "These charities show us all how technology solves local and global challenges and boosts the dreams and capabilities of the people they serve. I'm honored to be part of an association that pays it forward and thrilled to support these dynamic organizations."

The following charities have been selected by CompTIA's member communities and councils for donations this year:

"For the past nine years, CompTIA has supported more than 70 charities chosen by our member communities and councils with approximately $1.2 million in donations," said Charles Eaton, executive vice president, social innovation, CompTIA. "We are committed to building a stronger and more diverse technology industry, and we're proud to support other future-thinking organizations that share our commitment."

CompTIA divides its philanthropic efforts along three main lines: 1) CompTIA Giving, which gives money and staff time to tech-related charities; 2) CompTIA Tech Career Academy, which provides grants to low-income individuals and those who are underrepresented in tech roles; and 3) Creating IT Futures, which researches and develops workforce development and tech education programs to build new pathways to IT careers.

More information about CompTIA's member communities and councils and their activities can be found at https://connect.comptia.org.

Charities that would like to be considered for future gifts should send their information to Amanda Romadka, [email protected].

