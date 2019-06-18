CompTIA Names Cinnamon Rogers Executive Vice President for Public Advocacy

"Cinnamon's wealth of experience uniquely positions her to represent the tech industry and our members in critical policy debates unfolding in Washington, D.C. and across the nation," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. "We are excited to have her join our team and serve as a leading voice for the tech ecosystem and its workforce."

Rogers brings to CompTIA more than two decades of government affairs experience with associations and companies in the technology and telecommunications sectors. She previously served as senior vice president of government affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA). In addition to serving as the association's chief advocate before Congress, the administration and independent agencies, Rogers developed and promoted TIA member companies' public policy positions through public affairs initiatives, media outreach and lobbying campaigns.

Rogers has also served as a principal advocate for several telecommunications and media companies including Time Warner Cable, Discovery Communications and Time Warner Inc. For nearly eight years she was vice president and legislative counsel for NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

"CompTIA and its members are at the forefront of issues that matter most to the technology industry and America's economic competitiveness," said Rogers. "I look forward to advocating for the companies and workers who are driving the digital economy and advancing policies that ensure they can continue to grow and innovate."

CompTIA also announced the promotion of Stefanie Holland to vice president of federal and global policy, and Alexi Madon to vice president of state government affairs. Holland and Madon join Ken Montgomery, who serves as vice president of international trade regulation and compliance, and Liz Navlen, who serves as vice president of membership and communications.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA supports policies that advance free and open competition; promote a highly educated and technical workforce; encourage collaboration and cooperation in ideas and technology; advance regulations that positively impact the ability of the private sector to effectively research, develop, integrate, manufacture, service and sell solutions in the global marketplace; and improve the use of technology in the state and local government, human services and space enterprise markets. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

