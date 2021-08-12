CompTIA Names Top 10 Applications for Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in 2021 Emerging Technology List

Organizations will invest in technologies that power digital work, automation and human-machine collaboration. Tweet this

The Emerging Technology Community utilized CompTIA data from a recent quantitative study that consisted of an online survey fielded to professionals during February 2021. A total of 400 businesses based in the United States participated in the survey and identified the most common use cases for IoT and AI. The Emerging Technology Community then narrowed that list to five use cases for each technology based on member input and experience.

"We challenged ourselves to be as relevant as possible, inclusive of our community members' input, and prescriptive with recommendations," said Greg Plum, senior vice president, strategic alliances for Markee.io and chair of the council. "We made a conscious effort this year to move to a more practical model – allowing our audience to understand not only the types of technologies that were emerging, but how they are being leveraged and monetized right now."

Top Artificial Intelligence Use Cases Top Internet of Things Use Cases



• Predictive sales/lead scoring

• CRM/service delivery optimization

• Chatbots/digital assistants

• Asset tracking

• Industrial monitoring • Cybersecurity Threat Detection

• Marketing Automation

• Smart Badges

• Fleet Management

• Smart Buildings

"The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and changed how we work," said Khali Henderson, senior partner at BuzzTheory and vice chair of the Council. "We learned – somewhat painfully – that traditional tech infrastructure doesn't provide the agility, scalability and resilience we now require. Going forward, organizations will invest in technologies and services that power digital work, automation and human-machine collaboration. Emerging technologies like AI and IoT will be a big part of that investment, which IDC pegs at $656 billion globally this year."

To learn more about the Top 10 Emerging Technologies list and view the infographic visit https://connect.comptia.org/content/infographic/list-of-emerging-technologies.

The CompTIA Emerging Technology Community includes industry executives and thought leaders who have both a keen sense of new technologies, and insight into how to create business opportunities and transform business operations. To learn more about the community and get involved with the group visit https://connect.comptia.org/connect/communities/emerging-technology-community.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://connect.comptia.org/ to learn more.

