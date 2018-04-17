CompTIA Opens Registration for ChannelCon 2018

The theme of this year's conference is "The Business of Technology."

"Our industry is in the midst of market-altering changes that are re-shaping the landscape for the builders, sellers and buyers of technology solutions," said Kelly Ricker, CompTIA's executive vice president for events and education.

"Traditional technology providers and new market entrants are competing for mindshare and market share while selling to a new breed of customer, who is just as likely to be a part of a business unit as the IT team," Ricker continued. "Buyers have more choices than ever for business-changing technology solutions. Many are looking for a trusted partner to help them make the right choice from a myriad of options."

The education program at ChannelCon 2018 will deliver new ideas, strategies and tools that can immediately be put into action to help businesses grow and thrive. Program highlights include:

Biz Tech – Education on go-to-market strategies for companies influencing or driving the adoption of business technologies for customers.

Vendor Education – Exclusive education and collaborative sessions offering insight into key trends, business challenges and exciting opportunities in today's market.

IT Pro Track Powered by AITP – IT-specific education in sales, customer service and soft skills for the IT professional. CompTIA certification holders can also earn continuing education credits to help keep their credentials current.

CompTIA Member of the Year – Recognition of the association member who has demonstrated outstanding service and impact through commitment, passion and leadership. The award will be presented at a luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, July 31.

To register for ChannelCon 2018, and for more information on the conference, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/home.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals, who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

