CompTIA Recognizes Outstanding Partners and Top Instructors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two individuals and more than 30 organizations engaged in the training and certification of new professionals for the global technology workforce have been recognized for their contributions by CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certification for the tech workforce.

Award winners were revealed at the recent CompTIA Partner Summit in Las Vegas, the annual gathering of the association's authorized partners.

"There are many pathways to a career in technology, but the journey is made easier when job seekers are guided and mentored along the way," said John McGlinchey, executive vice president for global certifications at CompTIA. "Our partners provide that guidance and mentoring every day, delivering relevant education in a quality training environment and championing the value of professional certifications We're extremely pleased to honor the individuals and organizations who are leading these efforts."

Two members of the CompTIA Instructor Network, a global community of educators who prepare students for careers in tech, were recognized for their work.

Lee McWhorter, owner of McWhorter Technologies in Pflugerville, Texas, received the Most Valuable Contributor award.

Jason W. Eckert, dean of technology at triOS College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was recognized as the Outstanding Train the Trainer Instructor.

Organizations were recognized in three award categories.

Outstanding Leaders – American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón, Puerto Rico ; Boston City Campus & Business College, Johannesburg, South Africa; DEPA, Bangkok, Thailand; Freewater Technologies, Chesapeake, Va.; GraceTech Solutions, Noida, India; Institute for Advanced Network Technology (IANT), Gujarat, India; ICT Academy, Chennai, India; Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Indianapolis, Ind.; Leyden High School District 212, Franklin Park, Ill.; New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, West Conshohocken, Pa.; NPower, Brooklyn, N.Y.; NPower Canada, Calgary, Alberta, Canada; ONLC Training Centers, Wilmington, Del.; Savant/Cyborg Consultores, Domingo, Dominican Republic; TAC Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan; and Unique Network Technologies Educational Society, India.

Rising Stars – Bytes People Solutions, Midrand, South Africa; Champlain College Saint-Lambert, Saint-Lambert, Quebec, Canada; Freewater Technologies, Chesapeake, Va.; GraceTech Solutions, India; Guilford County Schools, Greensboro, N.C.; Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, Harrisburg, Pa.; InfoSec Institute, Inc., Chicago, Ill.; Northern Cape Urban TVET College, Kimberley, South Africa; Password Technical College, San Germán, Puerto Rico ; QuickStart Technologies, Inc., Austin, Texas; Savant/Cyborg Consultores, Domingo, Dominican Republic; South Bronx Job Corps, Bronx, N.Y.; and Universidad Politécnica de San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Rookies – Baltimore City Community College, Baltimore, Md.; Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana, Indianapolis, Ind.; Savant/Cyborg Consultores, Domingo, Dominican Republic; SynED/California CyberHub, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Tobago Information Technology Limited, Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago; and YYC Net Lab, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Finally, Symantec Corporation received the Certified Team Award in recognition of its commitment to having its technical staff certified by CompTIA. Better than 80 percent of Symantec's 685 customer-facing technical staff members are CompTIA Security+ certified.

