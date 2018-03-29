CompTIA Sets Out to Create New Paradigms in Tech Training

Additionally, CompTIA has acquired intellectual property from Logical Operations, a global leader in instructor-led CompTIA training content. The acquisition includes all of the globally-recognized training content which maps to CompTIA's industry-leading, vendor-neutral performance certifications for IT professionals.

Logical Operations will partner with CompTIA as the official reseller of CompTIA Official Content for business partner needs.

"Our training partners worldwide have been encouraging us to take this step for a number of years," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and chief executive officer, CompTIA. "We're fully committed to building a world-class, single-source solution for best-of-breed CompTIA Official Content for the technology workforce of today and tomorrow."

The rapid pace of innovation and greater reliance on technology in economies around the globe have accelerated employer demand for both new IT talent and the upskilling of current tech professionals, according to Thibodeaux.

"Meeting this market demand for skilled workers requires innovative training and learning resources that map directly to specific job roles," he said. "Our content, courseware, training, and performance certifications do just that, making them relevant and essential for many audiences. This includes seasoned IT professionals branching into new, emerging technologies; employers interested in expanding tech team skills; students exploring future career options; and career changers and military veterans looking for new employment opportunities."

IT Professionals Eager for Training

Some 80 percent of IT professionals surveyed for the 2017 CompTIA research report "IT Career Insights" said they anticipated needing additional education and training to progress on their chosen career path. Practice tests and assessments (63 percent), labs and simulations (60 percent) and eLearning courses (55 percent) were among their preferred training methods.

The value of IT certifications continues to grow, as well. Nearly three-quarters of IT managers surveyed for the same study rated IT certifications as a valuable resource for validating skills and evaluating job candidates.

"A desire for lifelong learning and the acquisition of new skills is in the DNA of IT professionals," Thibodeaux said. "CompTIA is committed to supporting them by offering them the educational resources, assessments and credentials to help them achieve their career aspirations. We're also expanding our outreach to new generations of workers by offering them access to learning content and resources to prepare them for careers in high-tech."

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the global economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org­

630-678-8468

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-sets-out-to-create-new-paradigms-in-tech-training-300621313.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

