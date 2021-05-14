CompTIA Statement on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, released the following statement from MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the association's Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO), regarding the Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity announced by President Joseph R. Biden.

"Our nation is at an inflection point in terms of cybersecurity policy, regulation, and legislation. The SolarWinds incident, Colonial Pipeline hack and scores of other cyberattacks that didn't make the headlines magnify the need for a national discourse on cybersecurity issues. As we continue to integrate emerging technologies into our federal cyber framework, it is essential to have a modernized architecture built on information sharing and real-time incident response. It is also a national imperative to move away from 'cyber shaming' agencies and private organizations that are victims of attacks. Instead, we should practice and promote more real-time information sharing about potential threats to create more 'noise' in the search for bad actors.