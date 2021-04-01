CompTIA Statement on the American Jobs Plan
Apr 01, 2021, 08:35 ET
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, through Nancy Hammervik, the association's executive vice president of industry relations and CEO of the CompTIA Tech Career Academy, issued the following statement on the American Jobs Plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden.
"The American Jobs Plan would modernize outdated infrastructure across a wide variety of sectors, relying in large measure on emerging technologies and innovations. The need to prioritize investments in modern infrastructure in the United States has never been greater. These investments will enable us to rebuild our infrastructure in a way that is both resilient and secure; ready the U.S. workforce for future growth, innovation and opportunity; and position us against our global competitors as the world's leader in innovation.
"CompTIA and the technology sector are ready to work with both the White House and Congress to ensure the continued prioritization of funding for innovative technologies that will complement and enhance physical infrastructure investments. This includes funding for broadband connectivity for all, smart technologies to enhance public utilities, smart transportation solutions, cybersecurity solutions for protecting critical infrastructure, and more."
