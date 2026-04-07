Take the next step in AI skills building with new CompTIA AI Agent Essentials

Focus on agentic thinking helps learners develop confidence and competence

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building the confidence to work with artificial intelligence (AI) agents is the focus of the newest educational offering from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA AI Agent Essentials is a hands-on course for non-technical and "lightly" technical professionals who work with AI agents. It is the latest addition to the CompTIA Essentials Series of learning resources, created to help people build foundational knowledge, use AI and other technologies in job-specific roles and expand their AI skills.

"As AI agents become embedded across enterprise tools and workflows, a broad segment of the workforce will need the ability to understand the many facets of working with agents and agentic systems," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "This course provides advanced, future-relevant AI literacy that is widely applicable for knowledge workers, managers, tech-adjacent teams and others."

CompTIA AI Agent Essentials uses realistic workplace scenarios and guided examples to help learners better understand agent behavior, identify appropriate and inappropriate use cases and participate responsibly in organizations where agents are part of everyday work.

"The emphasis is on agentic thinking: how agent-based systems differ from traditional chatbots and automations; how agent workflows are structured; and how autonomy and tool use change responsibilities and risks," said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA.

All instruction is presented in vendor-neutral settings, so learners improve their understanding of how agents work at a conceptual and architecture level before worrying about how to build an agent click-by-click in specific tools. This approach makes CompTIA AI Agent Essentials well positioned as an educational resource for an academic program or in any organization investing in multiple agentic systems.

Skillsets covered in the course include:

Understanding AI agents and identifying appropriate use cases

Translating work into agent workflows

Controlling agent behavior and actions

Managing agent memory and knowledge

Designing safe, secure agents with human oversight

Testing, evaluating and monitoring agent performance

"Learners who complete the course are better prepared to collaborate effectively with technical teams; make informed adoption decisions; and recognize the implications of agentic systems on workflows, accountability and trust," Mann said.

CompTIA AI Agent Essentials is particularly relevant for knowledge workers and learners who understand the fundamentals of generative AI and use tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot or Gemini, but do not yet understand how AI agents operate. In the academic world CompTIA AI Agent Essentials can be a bridge between introductory generative AI coursework and more advanced automation, data or AI system design topics.

The CompTIA Essentials Series also includes courses in AI, AI prompting, business, cloud computing, data analysis, help desk, marketing, project management, sales and soft skills.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and career changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA