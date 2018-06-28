CompTIA Tech Summit set for October 17-18

Formerly known as the State Tech Summit, the 2018 Tech Summit will expand the conversation on the nexus between public policy and innovation by cutting across state, federal and international boundaries as well as public sector markets and sales strategies. The summit will explore future innovation and current trends as well as help leaders plan for the upcoming year and spend time networking with industry peers and policymakers.

Registration for the summit is open for interested attendees, and potential speakers are invited to submit proposals for discussion topics at www.comptia.org/techsummit.

Speakers and panels from government and industry will cover topics including how the tech industry is addressing the data privacy debate; tech procurement in government as an engine for innovation; workforce development and 'new collar' workers; and how the midterm elections will affect tech policy, among others.

The first day of the summit will provide attendees with an informative luncheon keynote, four panel sessions and a number of social networking breaks. The day will conclude with an All-Star Champions Cocktail Reception where CompTIA will honor two individual members and one member company who demonstrate outstanding service through their leadership and commitment to CompTIA.

The second day will begin with a breakfast keynote followed by an all-day charitable giving activity in honor of CompTIA's Human Services IT Advisory Group's 25th year anniversary. The summit will also play host to meetings of CompTIA's members-only industry council and committee meetings, including CompTIA's human services IT advisory group (HSITAG), state government affairs (SGA) group, and international policy and regulatory compliance (IRPC) group. The second day will wrap up with a HSITAG Silver Celebration Reception.

The full agenda can be found at www.comptia.org/techsummit.

