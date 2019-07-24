CompTIA Welcomes New Chairman, Four New Members to Board of Directors

Four new directors will also join the board. They are Steven Capper, chief information officer at the Royal BAM Group; Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, president and CEO of Transformation Lead; Rob Rae, vice president of business development for Datto Inc.; and Louis Stewart, chief innovation officer for the City of Sacramento, California.

Quy "Q" Nguyen, founder and CEO, Allyance Communications Inc., returns to the board as vice chair, along with newly elected vice chair Scott Barlow, vice president of Global MSP, Sophos, Inc.

Also returning to the board are Tracy Pound, managing director, MaximITy, chair of the Audit, Finance and Investment Committee; Toni Clayton-Hine, chief marketing officer, EY Americas; Eric Hughes, partner, Agio Advisory; Jason Magee, president and chief operating officer, ConnectWise; John Scola, global vice president, cloud channels and strategy lead, SAP; MJ Shoer, founder and principal consultant, MJ Shoer, LLC; and Raja K. Singh, solutions specialist, IoT and smart cities, Cisco.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished team of leading international tech executives," Pelosse said. "I believe CompTIA is ideally positioned to help the technology community in this time of accelerating change. Numerous strategic investments in tools, learning content, video broadcast capabilities, education and communities around the world enable CompTIA to deliver exceptional value to our membership."

Pelosse has more than three decades of industry experience in a variety of roles for leading tech companies, including HP, Compaq, AT&T, Texas Instruments and Cablenet. At HP he leads a team of professionals across the Central United States and Canada, responsible for the end-to-end delivery of a robust services portfolio. Pelosse is also a long-standing champion for CompTIA, including as a founding member of the Canadian Services Community and as vice chair of the association's Board of Directors. He succeeds Amy Kardel as board chair.

British business technology leader Steven Capper was named CIO of the Dutch civil engineering firm Royal BAM Group, one of the world's largest construction companies, in January 2018. He is a key member of the executive team that leads the development and professionalization of ICT at BAM, building out a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and driving digital transformation.

Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore is a solution driven, technology and business management professional with over 16 years of leadership and IT experience, including work in enterprise technology, financial services, international consulting, startups and omni-channel software development. She is the founder and CEO of Transformation Lead, a technology and business operational excellence consulting firm that helps businesses and leaders disrupt basic standards to transform and implement extraordinary practices.

With over 25 years of sales and B2B activities, Rob Rae has extensive experience in IT hardware and software sales. At Datto he has an instrumental role in developing the company's go to market strategy. Rae oversees many aspects of the company's programs, including community, events, marketing development funds, vendor management and partner advisory board, all with the goal of helping partners grow.

As chief innovation officer for Sacramento Louis Stewart is tasked with promoting and driving long-term economic growth and job creation through innovation. He is focused on bridging the public-private divide, reducing process and growing a strong and vibrant business community. Prior to his role in Sacramento, Stewart spent seven years as California's deputy director of innovation and entrepreneurship.

James Afdahl of GED Testing Service and Dan Shapero of TeamLogicIT concluded their service on the CompTIA board this summer.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

