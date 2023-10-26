Compu-Mail, LLC Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification validates Compu-Mail, LLC is operating leading security practices to support the protection of sensitive information

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compu-Mail, LLC, a leading direct mailing service provider, announced that its essential technological systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's systems are leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats.

Through alignment with and incorporation of appropriate security controls, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team," said Compu-Mail, LLC President Anthony Marchioni. "Achieving HITRUST Certification is no small feat, and it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for our clients' sensitive data in an ever-evolving digital global landscape."

Compu-Mail, LLC selected CompliancePoint to serve as its certified HITRUST CSF assessor. Throughout the certification process, Compu-Mail, LLC was able to leverage CompliancePoint's HITRUST experience and expertise to ensure its success.

"We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to help Compu-Mail design and implement a security program that meets the rigorous HITRUST i1 requirements," said CompliancePoint President Greg Sparrow. "We are confident this certification will help them expand their business."

About Compu-Mail, LLC

Compu-Mail, LLC is a dynamic and innovative company that specializes in providing comprehensive solutions in document and data processing, printing, mail communications, direct mail marketing, printing, and fulfillment. With a proven track record of excellence and a commitment to delivering top-tier services, we excel in meeting diverse client needs across various industries. With a robust foundation in safeguarding sensitive information, we are dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of protection for client data in an increasingly digital and interconnected landscape.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.compu-mail.com/.

About Compliance Point

CompliancePoint is a leading provider of risk management services focused on privacy, data security, and compliance. Our mission is to help our clients be trusted by their customers and the marketplace. We do this by providing a full suite of services that help organizations manage risk across their entire data lifecycle. Learn more at www.compliancepoint.com.

