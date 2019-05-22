Compugen to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

HOLON, Israel, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview and update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET.

To access live webcast of the presentation, please visit Compugen's website. An archived version of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends at the same location.

Compugen is a clinical-stage, therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered computationally, including T cell immune checkpoints and other early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel with facilities in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Compugen Ltd.

Email: elanah@cgen.com

Tel: +972(3)765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Jill Steier

Email: jsteier@burnsmc.com

Tel: +1-212-213-0006

