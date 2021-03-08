Compugen to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

HOLON, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual), on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Compugen's website. A replay will be available after the presentation ends.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Compugen Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

Media contact:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4361

