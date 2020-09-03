Compugen to Present at Upcoming September 2020 Investor Conferences

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Event: Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:30 AM ET

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:10 AM ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. Replays will also be available following each live event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. The Company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Compugen Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

Media contact:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4361

