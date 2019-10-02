Compugen to Present Data from Ongoing COM701 Phase 1 Clinical Trial at SITC 2019

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2, 2019 – Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and leader in predictive target discovery, today announced it will present three posters at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2019) to be held November 6-10 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The poster presentations include:

COM701 monotherapy dose escalation data in a poster titled "Phase 1 study of the safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity of COM701 monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors" (Poster no. P421) will be presented on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm ET . Update on COM701 combination study with Opdivo® in a trial-in-progress poster titled "Phase 1 study of COM701 monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors" (Poster no. P422) will be presented on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 7:00 am until 8:30 pm ET . New preclinical data on COM902 in a poster titled "COM902, a Novel Therapeutic Antibody Targeting TIGIT Augments T Cell Function and the Activity of PVRIG Pathway Blockade In Vitro and In Vivo" (Poster no. P322) will be presented on Saturday, November 9, 2017 from 7:00 am until 8:30 pm ET .

Following these presentations, the posters will be available on Compugen's website at www.cgen.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 8:30 am ET to review its third quarter 2019 results and SITC poster presentations. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial 1-888-668-9141 from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About the COM701 Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1 open-label clinical trial of COM701 (anti PVRIG antibody) is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of administering escalating doses of COM701 monotherapy as well as of combination administration with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Additionally, secondary endpoints include preliminary antitumor activity, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of COM701 monotherapy as well as COM701 in combination with Opdivo in patients with selected tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer and endometrial cancer. The Phase 1 study, which is expected to enroll approximately 140 patients, is currently recruiting in the United States. Additional information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NTC03667716).

About COM902

COM902, a high affinity, fully human antibody targeting TIGIT, was developed for combination use with COM701. Preclinical data demonstrate that TIGIT inhibition, either alone or in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors, can enhance T cell activation and increase anti-tumor immune responses. Parallel inhibition of TIGIT and PVRIG, the two coinhibitory arms of the DNAM-1 axis, results in synergistic effects on effector T cell function and tumor growth inhibition in various model systems that can be further increased with the addition of PD-1 blockade. Based on preclinical data these combinations may be clinically important for enhancing anti-tumor immune response and increasing the population of patients who respond to checkpoint inhibition.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage, therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered computationally, including T cell immune checkpoints and other early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel with facilities in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "likely," "should," "confident," and "intends," and describe opinions about possible future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Compugen to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these risks: Compugen's business model is substantially dependent on entering into collaboration agreements with third parties and Compugen may not be successful in generating adequate revenues or commercializing aspects of its business model. Moreover, the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates involve many inherent risks, including failure to progress to clinical trials or, if they progress to or enter clinical trials, failure to advance through clinical development or receive regulatory approval. These and other factors, including the ability to finance the Company, are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Compugen's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Compugen from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Compugen's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Compugen does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

