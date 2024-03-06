Compugen to Present Data Reflecting its Diversified Immuno-Oncology Pipeline at AACR 2024

HOLON, Israel, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it will present data from its differentiated immuno-oncology preclinical and clinical pipeline, in two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting on April 5-11, 2024, in San Diego, California.

"It is exciting that the progress we have made to potentially address immunotherapy resistance from diverse angles will be reflected at AACR this year," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Compugen. "While PVRIG and TIGIT are novel targets discovered with our computational discovery platform, more recently, we have also discovered a unique and differentiated way to target a known biological pathway, the IL-18 binding protein pathway."

Eran Ophir, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Compugen, added, "At ACCR we will present data supporting the unique biology of PVRIG suggesting its role in sensitizing tumors to other immune checkpoints TIGIT and PD-(L)1. In addition, in a second presentation we will present data supporting the therapeutic potential of our high affinity, potential first-in-class, anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, COM503, showing its activity is localized to the tumor microenvironment with the potential advantage of a wider therapeutic window than systemically delivered cytokines."

Poster details:

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Modulation with Cytokines

Poster Title: Unleashing natural IL-18 activity using an anti-IL-18BP blocker antibody induces potent immune stimulation and anti-tumor effects

Published Abstract Number: 4072

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy

Poster Title: PVRIG is uniquely expressed in tumor dendritic cells-rich niches on stem-like memory T cells and its blockade may induce immune infiltration and activation in non-inflamed tumor

Published Abstract Number: 7533

The abstracts are available on Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. The data will be published in the online Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research prior to the meeting on Friday, March 22, 2024.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, is in IND enabling studies is licenced to Gilead. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 in the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Compugen. Forward-looking statements can be identified using terminology such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "likely," "should," "confident," and "intends," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our expectation to present data from our differentiated immuno-oncology preclinical and clinical pipeline, in two poster presentations at the AACR annual meeting in 2024. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Compugen to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these risks: Compugen's business model is substantially dependent on entering into collaboration agreements with third parties and Compugen may not be successful in generating adequate revenues or commercializing aspects of its business model; Compugen's approach to the discovery of therapeutic products is based on its proprietary computational target discovery infrastructure, which is unproven clinically; Compugen does not know whether it will be able to discover and develop additional potential product candidates or products of commercial value; and the general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which Compugen operates, including Israel; and the effect of the evolving nature of the recent war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. These risks and other risks are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Compugen's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Compugen from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Compugen's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Compugen does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.