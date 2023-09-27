Compugen to Present New Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data in Multiple Presentations at SITC 2023

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced, it will present new clinical and pre-clinical data supporting its vision to extend the reach of cancer immunotherapies to new patient populations, in an oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place between 3-5 November 2023, San Diego, CA.

Oral presentation details:



Abstract Title: Harnessing natural IL-18 activity through IL-18BP blockade reshapes the tumor microenvironment for potent anti-tumor immune response

Abstract number: 550

Presenter: Eran Ophir

Session: Cytokines in Cancer

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:10 PM PDT

Poster presentation details:

Abstract Title: Immune modulation and baseline biomarker correlation with clinical benefit following treatment with COM701 + nivolumab +/- BMS-986207 in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer

Abstract Number: 29

First Author: Gady Cojocaru

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Abstract Title: Durable responses with triple blockade of the DNAM-1 axis with COM701 + BMS-986207 + nivolumab in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer

Abstract Number: 669

First Author: Stephanie Gaillard

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Abstract Title: Harnessing natural IL-18 activity through IL-18BP blockade reshapes the tumor microenvironment for potent anti-tumor immune response

Abstract number: 550

First Author: Assaf Menachem

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Abstract Title: The combination of COM701 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer

Abstract Number: 640

First Author: Ecaterina Dumbrava

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Compugen's abstracts will be available on the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:



Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.