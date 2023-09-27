Compugen to Present New Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data in Multiple Presentations at SITC 2023

News provided by

Compugen Ltd.

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced, it will present new clinical and pre-clinical data supporting its vision to extend the reach of cancer immunotherapies to new patient populations, in an oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place between 3-5 November 2023, San Diego, CA.

Oral presentation details:

Abstract Title: Harnessing natural IL-18 activity through IL-18BP blockade reshapes the tumor microenvironment for potent anti-tumor immune response
Abstract number: 550
Presenter: Eran Ophir
Session: Cytokines in Cancer
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:10 PM PDT

Poster presentation details:

Abstract Title: Immune modulation and baseline biomarker correlation with clinical benefit following treatment with COM701 + nivolumab +/- BMS-986207 in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer
Abstract Number: 29
First Author: Gady Cojocaru
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Abstract Title: Durable responses with triple blockade of the DNAM-1 axis with COM701 + BMS-986207 + nivolumab in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer
Abstract Number: 669
First Author: Stephanie Gaillard
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Abstract Title: Harnessing natural IL-18 activity through IL-18BP blockade reshapes the tumor microenvironment for potent anti-tumor immune response
Abstract number: 550
First Author: Assaf Menachem
Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Abstract Title: The combination of COM701 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer
Abstract Number: 640
First Author: Ecaterina Dumbrava
Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Compugen's abstracts will be available on the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. 

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]  
Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071  

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

Also from this source

Compugen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Compugen Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.