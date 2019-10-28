Compugen to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, November 11, 2019

HOLON, Isreal, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, November 11, 2019 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast on at 8:30 am ET to provide a quarterly corporate update and review the Company's poster presentations from the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2019) to be held November 6-10, 2019.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-888-668-9141 from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage, therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its proprietary, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered computationally, including T cell immune checkpoints and other early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel with facilities in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Compugen Ltd.

Email: elanah@cgen.com

Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cgen.com

