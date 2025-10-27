Compugen to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on Monday, November 10, 2025

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in predictive computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday November 10, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S.,

or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, which is located at the following link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive AI/ML powered computational discovery platform (Unigen™) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. GS-0321 (previously COM503), a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which is in Phase 1 development, is licensed to Gilead. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of research programs aiming to address new mechanisms to activate the immune system against cancer. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company Contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.