Compugen Welcomes Kara Rudy as Vice President, Marketing

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Inc., the nation's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, is pleased to announce MarketDesign Consulting Founder + CMO Kara Rudy has officially joined Compugen Inc. as its new Vice President, Marketing, effective January 1. MarketDesign has incorporated into the Compugen Group of Companies in a strategic move which reflects a shared commitment to the importance of brand differentiation, organizational alignment, and digital strategy in the IT industry.

"I believe technology will continue to reshape our human experiences," says Harry Zarek, President + Founder of Compugen Inc. "The acquisition of MarketDesign Consulting brings a heightened perspective for digital strategy and market insight to the Compugen Group of Companies. We see this expansion in domain expertise as the catalyst to showcase the power we bring as a Technology Ally."

Instrumental in the new brand, website, and World View portfolio refresh for Compugen Inc. that launched in late 2023, Kara and her team at MarketDesign have been consultants working closely with Compugen Inc. for two years. "After a thorough search and extensive vetting process, the talent and skillset we found at MarketDesign was unrivaled," notes Terry Mirza, Chief Sales and Marketing Office at Compugen Inc. "Formalizing Kara's role here at Compugen will increase our momentum and market share as we continue to grow."

An award-winning entrepreneur, Kara brings a unique perspective working in and for technology companies for nearly two decades. She has earned recognition as a best-in-class IT marketer, teaming with IT resellers, VARs, MSPs, and SaaS organizations to create brand impact and drive growth. She started MarketDesign in 2018, turning it from start-up to seven-figure firm in five years, and proudly contributed nearly $30,000 to cancer research over its tenure. Kara is a wife, mother, coach, and mentor, and was recently honored as a 40 Under 40 recipient in her hometown of Central New York.

"There has been a key transition happening in marketing and technology over the last five years with many top players uniting thought leadership with business insights," says Kara. "Data is the common thread. It's so important to let it tell us the story that we tell the world. I'm excited to continue to support Compugen Inc., and join the Compugen Group of Companies in an official capacity. I believe that great leaders build great companies and I'm honored to be a part of the Compugen story."

Reporting to Terry, Kara will foster connections across teams, departments, partners, and stakeholders with a focus on modern marketing and building data-driven go-to-market strategies. Kara will remain a company shareholder at MarketDesign, retaining her leadership role as Chief Operating Officer + Board Member, while assuming the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Compugen Systems Inc. in the U.S. to support shared growth opportunities across North America.

About Compugen Inc.

