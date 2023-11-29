Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market size in APAC to grow by USD 291.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing M&A to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC by end-user (automotive industry, aerospace, and defense industry, electrical and electronics industry, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC between 2022 and 2027 is USD 291.19 million. Increasing M&A is the key factor driving market growth. There is strong competition between current players in the market. They thus choose to partner with market players, e.g., software and technology companies or platform providers, to strengthen their presence on the market. Coherence also enables market participants to look at new opportunities in relation to their products and services, as well as make money by selling them to several customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the market period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market in APAC 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The threat of open-source CFD software is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Due to cost advantages and budget constraints, many SMEs that have reduced revenue are choosing open-source solutions as opposed to commercially developed CFD solutions. Additionally, open-source CFD providers offer end-user support at a much lower cost than commercial providers because they have active communities and user bases, gathering ideas and reports. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the market period.

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC has been segmented by end-user (automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, electrical and electronics industry, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises)

The market share growth by the automotive industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are several automotive manufacturers in APAC, as well as research and development centers. In the design and production of car parts and components, CFD software is largely used. Subros was established by the Suri family, Denso, and Suzuki Motor Company as a wholly owned Indian limited liability company. The company is engaged in the production of thermal products for use in vehicles. The main CAE solution for the company is Hyper Works Suite, which includes AcuSolve. In addition, to solve the problem of airflow analysis in heating ventilation, and air conditioning systems, AcuSolve's CFD software was used. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the market period.

Key Companies in the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC:

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., CPFD Software LLC, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Fluidyn Group, Hexagon AB, HitechDigital Solutions LLP, Mechartes Researchers Pvt. Ltd., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and ZeusNumerix Pvt. Ltd.

