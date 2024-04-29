Visitor Management System Market size is set to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2023-2027, increasing focus on security across organizations to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global visitor management system market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visitor Management System Market 2023-2027

Visitor Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1560.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled AlertEnterpise Inc., Asiatact S Pte Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., Greetly Inc., HID Global Corp., iLobby, InVentry Ltd, Jolly Technologies Inc., MRI Software LLC, Parabit Systems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Qminder Ltd., Smartice Pvt. Ltd., SmartSpace Software PLC, Splan Inc., Vuetura Corp., and Honeywell International Inc.

Market Driver

More and more organizations are really caring about security nowadays, and that's a big reason why the global market for visitor management systems is growing. These systems help keep places safe by controlling who can come in and keeping an eye on them. They check visitors' IDs, make sure they're not on any troublemaker lists, and only let them in if they meet certain rules.

This stops unauthorized people from getting in and causing problems. In important industries like banking, healthcare, and government, where security is super important, these systems are a must-have. They help follow the rules and keep good records of who's been in and out. Also, they give useful info about who's visiting and when, which can help spot any security risks early on.

By using this info, organizations can be proactive about security and keep things safe. So, because everyone is really caring about security, this market is expected to keep growing in the future.

Market Challenges

Visitor management systems collect and store personal information, so both organizations and visitors are rightly careful about how it's handled. Data breaches, identity theft, and misuse of personal info are big risks. They can damage a company's trust and reputation, leading to legal and money problems. Organizations using these systems must follow data protection laws, like GDPR in the EU or CCPA in the US.

These laws have strict rules on collecting, processing, storing, and sharing personal data. Not following them can lead to big fines. Data security is also a worry when info moves between the visitor system and other systems. Using secure ways to send data, like HTTPS, is important. It's also crucial that third-party companies follow high security standards to stop data leaks.

These systems often handle sensitive data, like visitor names and contact info. Having rules about how long to keep this data can help lower risks. So, privacy and security worries about visitor systems can be a big problem for the market's growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This visitor management system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 BFSI 1.2 Healthcare and life sciences 1.3 Government and defense 1.4 Retail and consumer goods 1.5 Others Component 2.1 Software 2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 BFSI- The banking, finance, and insurance industries are expected to grow a lot in the coming years. Many of these institutions, like banks and insurance companies, are starting to use visitor management services more. These services help them keep track of who comes in and out of their buildings, making sure everything stays safe and secure.

From 2017 to 2021, the market share for these services went up by a lot, reaching USD209.22 million . Other financial institutions, like investment firms and credit unions, also use these systems to protect important information. By using visitor management systems, they can make it easier for visitors to register and identify themselves.

. Other financial institutions, like investment firms and credit unions, also use these systems to protect important information. By using visitor management systems, they can make it easier for visitors to register and identify themselves. Plus, it helps keep unauthorized people from getting access to confidential data. With rules like KYC (Know Your Customer), banks need to be extra careful about who comes in, which is another reason why these systems are becoming more popular.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the dynamic Singapore market, the Visitor Management System (VMS) market is witnessing significant growth. This streamlined solution adheres to legal standards, ensuring data protection and managing identification documents, biometric data, and access control. Advanced analytics and reporting capabilities enable the monitoring of suspicious behavior and resource allocation.

Security measures include security cameras, biometric devices, and health screenings for capacity management. In the cloud segment, VMS offers solutions to mitigate security challenges, such as mass shootings and technical issues. Recording and tracking of visitors are crucial for accountability and compliance with legal liabilities. Manual labour and contact details are also managed effectively through these systems.

Market Research Overview

The Visitor Management System market is a significant sector in the technology industry, focusing on solutions that facilitate the registration, tracking, and management of visitors in businesses and organizations. These systems are crucial for security and access control, enabling companies to ensure the safety and efficiency of their operations. The systems often include features such as check-in and check-out processes, badge printing, real-time reporting, and integration with other systems like HR and CRM.

The market is driven by the increasing need for streamlined visitor management processes, enhanced security measures, and the growing trend towards automation and digitization. Key players in the Visitor Management System market include Check-In Technologies, The Receptionist, and Envoy. These companies provide comprehensive solutions that cater to various industries, including healthcare, education, and finance. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for secure and efficient visitor management solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Healthcare And Life Sciences



Government And Defense



Retail And Consumer Goods



Others

Component

Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio