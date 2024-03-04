Computed Tomography Market size to Grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, Early detection of chronic diseases boosts the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The computed tomography market is estimated to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.75% according to Technavio. To understand more about the computed tomography market, View PDF sample

Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,473.86 million

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide

CT scanners play a crucial role in diagnosing severe and chronic medical conditions. The global rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological ailments is contributing to an increased demand for diagnostic imaging products, specifically CT scanner systems.

The high costs associated with CT imaging are a major challenge hindering market growth. Find some insights from a free sample report!

Analyst Review

The Computed Tomography (CT) market is a vital component of modern healthcare systems, playing a pivotal role in the diagnosis and management of various medical conditions ranging from pneumonia to traumatic brain injuries. With the rising prevalence of diseases, especially in developing countries, the demand for CT examinations continues to escalate, making CT scanners a critical diagnostic tool in hospitals worldwide.

However, challenges such as false-negative results and the need for appropriate medical imaging persist, emphasizing the importance of continuous advancements in CT technology. Market drivers like the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the demand for CT scans, thereby driving the growth of the industry.

Governments and healthcare policymakers are implementing policy measures to address the growing demand for CT imaging while ensuring crisis capacity and appropriate reimbursement. Stringent regulatory frameworks aim to maintain diagnostic accuracy and patient safety, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.

Major companies in the CT market, including Siemens Healthineers, are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of medical care. New CT devices with higher slice segments, such as 128, 256, 320, and 640 slices, are revolutionizing imaging capabilities, enabling faster scan times, improved detail, and reduced radiation doses.

Siemens Healthineers, a leader in the industry, has introduced the SOMATOM X-ceed, a high-speed, high-resolution CT scanner equipped with an intelligent operation approach. This innovation benefits both medical staff and patients by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Cardiologists and cardiac surgeons particularly benefit from advanced CT imaging, which allows for detailed cardiovascular exams, aiding in the detection of arrhythmias, coronary artery diseases, and other cardiac conditions. Moreover, advancements in CT technology cater to the specific needs of diverse patient populations, including those with obesity or pediatric patients.

Market players like Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, and GE Healthcare are also contributing to the growth of the CT market through product launches, innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

In conclusion, the Computed Tomography industry is witnessing significant growth driven by technological advancements, rising disease burden, and increased awareness. With continued investment and innovation, the CT market is poised to play an increasingly vital role in modern healthcare systems worldwide. View PDF sample report!

