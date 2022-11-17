Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Global Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.48%

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market By Type, By Therapeutic Area, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computer-aided drug discovery market was valued at $2,940.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $7,504.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.



The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, has risen dramatically in recent years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) specialized agency responsible for international public health, the number of CVD patients may reach 23 million by the end of 2030. Furthermore, according to Premier, Inc., a notable healthcare improvement company, the demand for novel drugs for the treatment of CVD conditions has skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The facts and figures presented above show that the need for the development of new drug molecules is expected to rise, which may have a positive impact on the global computer-aided drug discovery market during the analysis period.



However, lack of skilled labor for operating computer aided drug discovery solutions may hamper the global market growth. Also, lower product penetration in the emerging economies is also restraining the global computer-aided drug discovery market.



Emerging concepts such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in computer-aided drug discovery, on the other hand, may drive the market over the forecast period. Many aspects of drug discovery can benefit from artificial intelligence, including drug design, chemical synthesis, drug screening, drug repurposing, and polypharmacology.



The global computer-aided drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into structure-based drug design (SBDD), ligand-based drug design (LBDD), and sequence-based approaches. By therapeutic area, the analysis has been divided into oncology, neurology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, diabetes, and others. By end-user, the market has been divided into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and research laboratories. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include BOCSCI Inc., Bioduro-Sundia, Schrodinger, Inc., Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Charles River Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, and Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI).

